Holcomb to tout Indiana innovations at UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt

Democratic candidates share views, stories at Waterloo forum event
WATERLOO – Mike Franken said a small company he saw prosper and say no to acquisition while based in Stuttgart, Germany, is emblematic of the America he wants to see in the future. The former admiral in the U.S. Navy, the Democratic candidate on Tuesday’s election ballot for U.S....
Candidate Q&A: Attorney general
Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Family: My wife Lindsey and I have two sons, Simon and Henry. Prior Elected Office: Wisconsin attorney general, 2019–present. Other Public Service: Assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland; law clerk to the Honorable Michael...
Bailey demands apology from Pritzker over COVID school closures
(The Center Square) – In the final days of the campaign for Illinois governor, the major party candidates are taking jabs at each other for closing schools during the pandemic. Friday, state Sen. Darren Bailey rallied with school officials from southern Illinois demanding more local control. Bailey criticized Gov....
Back in the day, Nov. 4, 1986: Kay Orr defeats Helen Boosalis in Nebraska governor's race
Thirty-six years ago today, Nebraska provided a national first when two women candidates competed in the governor's race: Republican Kay Orr, 47, and Democrat Helen Boosalis, 67. Orr won, becoming the first elected woman Republican governor in the country. As the first women nominated as candidates for governor in Nebraska,...
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
People on the Move for Nov. 6, 2022
Interventional cardiologist Adil Sattar, MD, FACC, RPVI, has joined the network and is now seeing patients in Wilkes-Barre. Sattar is a board-certified interventional cardiologist who specializes in diagnosing and treating heart disease with advanced training in catheter-based treatments of valvular heart diseases. He is experienced in a range of cardiovascular procedures, including cardiac catherization, peripheral arterial disease, endovascular treatment of blockages in the lower extremities, angioplasty and stenting, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.
Letter: I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General
I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. I practiced law with Tom, long ago, and know him to be a tough, insightful, dedicated, principled advocate for his client. Please join me in voting for Tom as Idaho’s advocate. Tom will give the Legislature and the Executive Branch honest, competent legal advice, not the advice they demand to justify ill-advised legislation.
Second physician assistant program opens in Montana
Carroll College in Helena announced plans for a new graduate-level physician assistant program on Thursday. Once it begins in Fall 2025, it will be the second program of its kind in Montana. The 27-month program will include 12 months of clinical student training on the way towards a Master of...
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Voters face a slate of secondary statewide races in Tuesday's election
OKLAHOMA CITY — While the races for governor and state superintendent have grabbed attention, voters on Tuesday also will consider candidates seeking other statewide offices. Republican Matt Pinnell is seeking a second term as lieutenant governor and hopes to fend off Libertarian Chris Powell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard.
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
HARRISBURG — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true in swing states like Pennsylvania, and this year’s 2022...
Shapiro fires up supporters in Pringle
PRINGLE — With four days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro gave a fiery stump speech to more than 200 supporters Friday night. Shapiro promised a cheering crowd he would work hard for the next four years as their governor. “Let’s get this done, Luzerne...
Ralston to step down from state House Speaker position
ATLANTA -- The long-time leader of the Georgia House of Representatives announced Friday that he will not seek another term as speaker. House Speaker David Ralston, who has led the chamber since 2010, said in a statement that he needs to focus on a “health challenge which has arisen recently.”
Two Afghanistan veterans contend for seat in North Carolina's new 14th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Two Afghanistan war veterans are offering voters distinctly different paths for North Carolina’s newly-created 14th Congressional District as they head to the polls next week. Democrat Sen. Jeff Jackson and former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan will do battle in...
Election workers still can't pre-canvass to speed up vote count, despite bipartisan support
Pennsylvania has made a few changes to speed up counting mail-in ballots in Tuesday’s election, but county election workers will still have to wait until 7 a.m. on Election Day to start processing those ballots. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning it could take “several days” to...
Gov. Stitt to declare State of Emergency following deadly storms
IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's heartbroken after seeing the tornado damage in the Idabel area Saturday morning. He says he's declaring a State of Emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state. McCurtain County EMS Director Cody McDaniel confirmed...
Tensions rise between Gov Newsom, mayors over homelessness
As voters cast ballots in the last few days leading up to California’s Nov. 8 election, who will they blame for the state’s persistent housing and homelessness crises?. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s surprise Thursday announcement — that he’s withholding $1 billion in state homelessness funding until local governments and service providers come up with more ambitious plans to reduce the number of people living on the streets — seems to serve as an implicit reminder to Californians that he isn’t the only one responsible for the state’s ballooning homeless population, which grew by at least 22,500 during the pandemic.
