Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University. “I...
New largest Bucc-ee's in US coming to Texas
On Thursday, convenience store and gas station chain Bucc-ee's announced that it would be breaking ground on its largest U.S. travel center in November with the location set to be built in the Lone Star State. Encompassing more than 75,000 square feet, the Luling location will be the largest Bucc-ee's...
New international bridge aims to help Laredo remain No. 1 port
Already the No. 1 land port in North America, Laredo is expected to further solidify its position and see substantial trade growth according to local leaders thanks to the planned addition of a second international railway bridge which held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, Oct. 31. The $100 million project is being entirely funded by Kansas City Southern.
Laredo College nursing program earns another No. 1 ranking
Laredo College continued to receive prestigious accolades for its nursing program as it was ranked the No. 1 nursing program in Texas by registerednursing.org for the fourth straight year. The latest honor comes just six months after the Laredo College Associate Degree in Nursing program was ranked the No. 1...
Republic of the Rio Grande exhibit to open Saturday at Laredo museum
Laredo is one of the few places in Texas that has flown seven flags over its history, with most of Texas instead flying six flags. The reason for the added flag is that for a short while, Laredo was part of its own independent nation named the Republic of the Rio Grande.
Co-anchors become co-chairs for Alzheimer's Association
A crossroads between personal experience and a desire to support their hometown community made it a no-brainer for KGNS anchors Mindy Casso and Jerry Garza when they were approached to serve as co-chairs for the seventh Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Being asked to co-chair the Walk to End...
AEP gives $25K for STEAM program at Imaginarium of South Texas
The AEP Foundation has contributed $25,000 to the Imaginarium of South Texas, the only children’s museum in Laredo. The funds will be used to underwrite the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) program as the museum moves to a new location. The Imaginarium of South Texas offers STEAM...
Hartford Current (Opinion): Do we really need the Early Voting ballot initiative?
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
WBCA to announce headliners for Jalapeño Festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo's Jalapeno Festival will return next February, but who exactly will be headlining the main stage?. You'll get an answer next week, with the Washington's Birthday Celebration Association set to reveal who will headline the two-day festival on Friday, November 11 at Las Palmas Food Trucks & Park, located at 4210 S. Zapata Highway.
Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse.
Affidavit: Man used a knife to cut his wife following argument over him drinking
A man used a knife to cut his wife in the forearm following an argument over him drinking, according to Laredo police. Jose Roberto Jaramillo-Gutierrez, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A stabbing was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of...
Laredo Center for the Arts to host Dia de los Muertos celebration Friday
The Laredo Center for the Arts will continue the Dia de los Muertos celebrations in the Gateway City with their annual cultural celebration of the holiday taking place Friday in their gallery. The celebration will include various folklorico performances, a community exhibit, an altar installation, a food & art market...
Norwalk man charged in stabbing at NJ Halloween event, official says
A Norwalk man was charged with stabbing a security officer during a Halloween-themed event last weekend in New Jersey, the prosecutor's office said. David Knestrick, 47, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a news release.
Opinion: Don’t overlook price of gambling
Since October 2021, your article reports that due to the expansion of sports bets and online casino betting, Connecticut took in $45 million. At first glance this sounds like a win-win for everyone, no pun intended: gamblers enjoy betting on sports using just their phones or computers, the state rakes in revenue. This would seem to justify the decision to expand online and in-person sports betting.
How UConn football team's defense has progressed in Jim Mora's first season
STORRS — Among the many developments within the UConn football reset under Jim Mora this year has been a remarkable swing on defense. At the onset of the season, the Huskies' defensive situation looked grim. Less than 10 days before the season opener at Utah State, defensive coordinator Lou Spanos mysteriously stepped down, leaving a unit that had ranked among the worst of FBS teams since 2018.
UConn women's basketball program to retire Swin Cash's number later this month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Another UConn women's basketball legend will be honored inside Gampel Pavilion. UConn announced Friday it will retire No. 32 in honor of Hall of Famer Swin Cash before tip-off of the Huskies’ game against Texas on Monday, Nov. 14 at Gampel Pavilion.
UConn women's basketball to debut Paige Bueckers' 'Coach P' during Sunday's exhibition
STORRS — Just because she can't participate in practice nor in games doesn't mean Paige Bueckers isn't going to be a strong presence for UConn women's basketball this season. On Sunday, we'll get the official debut of 'Coach P' on the sideline when the Huskies host Kutztown in an...
