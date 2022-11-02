Read full article on original website
Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race
President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters sound off as the tight midterm election closes in
Georgia voters have mixed views on whether they prefer Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican Herschel Walker as Tuesday's midterm election closes in.
Bost faces Markel in bid for new 12th District seat in Congress
CHARLESTON — Coles County will have two representative in Congress come January. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale hope to be one of them, representing the new 12th Congressional District. Bost, the Republican, and Markel, the Democrat, will face of in the Nov. 8 election.
These companies claim to support abortion rights. They are backing anti-abortion Republicans
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly was one of the most vocal opponents of a sweeping anti-abortion law that passed in its home state of Indiana, last August, saying that the measure would make it hard to attract talent and would force it to look outside the state for growth. But...
Morfeld demands retraction for 'complete lies' in allegations shared by GOP operatives
Sen. Adam Morfeld issued a demand for a retraction against a Lincoln radio station for posting an article claiming without substantiation he was being investigated for sexual assault. The letter from Daniel Gutman, an attorney representing Morfeld and his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney, also requests that KLIN and "Drive...
DC Politics: Antisemitism's role in upcoming midterms grows at alarming rate
Yesterday, Nov. 3, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gave a rare warning about security risks at synagogues in New Jersey. Earlier this morning, FBI officials announced that a suspect has been identified and no longer poses a threat to the community. As reported by CNN, authorities have reported that...
