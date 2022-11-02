ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

City seeking submissions for 20th Annual Laredo Poetry Festival

The City of Laredo is seeking submissions for the 20th Annual Laredo Poetry Festival from local students and adults alike. The theme for this year’s festival is “Living on the Border.” However, submissions on any topic will be accepted. Poems must be original or they will be...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community

A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University. “I...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo College nursing program earns another No. 1 ranking

Laredo College continued to receive prestigious accolades for its nursing program as it was ranked the No. 1 nursing program in Texas by registerednursing.org for the fourth straight year. The latest honor comes just six months after the Laredo College Associate Degree in Nursing program was ranked the No. 1...
LAREDO, TX
Co-anchors become co-chairs for Alzheimer's Association

A crossroads between personal experience and a desire to support their hometown community made it a no-brainer for KGNS anchors Mindy Casso and Jerry Garza when they were approached to serve as co-chairs for the seventh Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Being asked to co-chair the Walk to End...
LAREDO, TX
New exhibit opens at Republic of the Rio Grande Museum

The Webb County Heritage Foundation is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5 for a new exhibit at the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum. The new exhibit coincides with the anniversary of the Republic of the Rio Grande, an independent nation’s rebellion which lasted from Jan. 17 to Nov. 6 in 1840. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum located at 1005 Zaragoza St.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
AEP gives $25K for STEAM program at Imaginarium of South Texas

The AEP Foundation has contributed $25,000 to the Imaginarium of South Texas, the only children’s museum in Laredo. The funds will be used to underwrite the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) program as the museum moves to a new location. The Imaginarium of South Texas offers STEAM...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Center for the Arts to host Dia de los Muertos celebration Friday

The Laredo Center for the Arts will continue the Dia de los Muertos celebrations in the Gateway City with their annual cultural celebration of the holiday taking place Friday in their gallery. The celebration will include various folklorico performances, a community exhibit, an altar installation, a food & art market...
LAREDO, TX

