Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
City seeking submissions for 20th Annual Laredo Poetry Festival
The City of Laredo is seeking submissions for the 20th Annual Laredo Poetry Festival from local students and adults alike. The theme for this year’s festival is “Living on the Border.” However, submissions on any topic will be accepted. Poems must be original or they will be...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University. “I...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo College nursing program earns another No. 1 ranking
Laredo College continued to receive prestigious accolades for its nursing program as it was ranked the No. 1 nursing program in Texas by registerednursing.org for the fourth straight year. The latest honor comes just six months after the Laredo College Associate Degree in Nursing program was ranked the No. 1...
sheltonherald.com
Co-anchors become co-chairs for Alzheimer's Association
A crossroads between personal experience and a desire to support their hometown community made it a no-brainer for KGNS anchors Mindy Casso and Jerry Garza when they were approached to serve as co-chairs for the seventh Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Being asked to co-chair the Walk to End...
sheltonherald.com
New exhibit opens at Republic of the Rio Grande Museum
The Webb County Heritage Foundation is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5 for a new exhibit at the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum. The new exhibit coincides with the anniversary of the Republic of the Rio Grande, an independent nation’s rebellion which lasted from Jan. 17 to Nov. 6 in 1840. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum located at 1005 Zaragoza St.
sheltonherald.com
AEP gives $25K for STEAM program at Imaginarium of South Texas
The AEP Foundation has contributed $25,000 to the Imaginarium of South Texas, the only children’s museum in Laredo. The funds will be used to underwrite the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) program as the museum moves to a new location. The Imaginarium of South Texas offers STEAM...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo Center for the Arts to host Dia de los Muertos celebration Friday
The Laredo Center for the Arts will continue the Dia de los Muertos celebrations in the Gateway City with their annual cultural celebration of the holiday taking place Friday in their gallery. The celebration will include various folklorico performances, a community exhibit, an altar installation, a food & art market...
sheltonherald.com
Nuevo Laredo celebrates first community-wide Dia de los Muertos since pandemic
After two years of not hosting any significant Halloween or Dia de los Muertos events because of the pandemic, the City of Nuevo Laredo hosted Festival Internacional de la Catrina 2022, as Catrina represents the skeleton symbol of the Day of the Dead in Mexico. Scores of Nuevo Laredoans celebrated...
sheltonherald.com
Affidavit: Man used a knife to cut his wife following argument over him drinking
A man used a knife to cut his wife in the forearm following an argument over him drinking, according to Laredo police. Jose Roberto Jaramillo-Gutierrez, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A stabbing was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of...
Comments / 0