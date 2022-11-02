The Webb County Heritage Foundation is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5 for a new exhibit at the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum. The new exhibit coincides with the anniversary of the Republic of the Rio Grande, an independent nation’s rebellion which lasted from Jan. 17 to Nov. 6 in 1840. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum located at 1005 Zaragoza St.

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO