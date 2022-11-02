Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
‘The Dude in My Room’ is a college sitcom on Tubi created by a University of Michigan grad
ANN ARBOR, MI - It didn’t take long for Eddie Zajdel to find success behind the camera. He started out making short videos with friends in high school, but the Plymouth native’s first big project was a profile on Ypsilanti WWII hero Chuck Kettles. That documentary, filmed through his Washtenaw Community College video production course, was nominated for a Student Emmy Award in 2019.
There’s a Wallaby Wandering Wild in Southeast Michigan
Marsupials seem to be all the rage in the Upper Midwest as of late. Last week we reported a Kangaroo on the loose in Indiana, and its owner saying it poses no threat... but also not to approach it (suspicious...) Now, another pocketed pet from Down Under has broken out,...
Washtenaw County, Ypsilanti take aim at political activity of Michigan companies
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Elected officials across Washtenaw County are taking aim at the political activities of Michigan corporations they say have backed lawmakers who support restrictions on voting. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Ypsilanti City Council this week each passed similar resolutions drafted as part of advocacy...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Big problems in the Big House tunnel; restaurant revamps old lumber mill
I was off last week getting hopelessly lost in the Upper Peninsula woods on a bird hunting trip. I’ve since found my way back to Ann Arbor, but after getting caught up on the news, part of me wishes I was still up in the woods. troubles in the...
Against Northwestern, Ohio State fails the Michigan test: Doug Lesmerises
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Saturday was the kind of day that makes all those cliches about Big Ten football in November relevant. What if there’s a blizzard? (Most Big Ten football games aren’t played in a blizzard.)
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The ABC Bakery has a new location, but it’s still sweet
JACKSON, MI – After working out of his home for two years, Randy Treacher decided it was time to expand and open The ABC Bakery in a brick-and-mortar shop. The new location of The ABC Bakery opened in the Jackson area in early October. Treacher, a retired Jackson County...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
fordauthority.com
Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman
While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New candidate emerges in Ann Arbor mayoral race
ANN ARBOR – The race for mayor of Ann Arbor has gained a new candidate as Election Day nears. Dylan Manna has entered the race as an independent write-in candidate, meaning his name will not appear on the ballot. Instead, voters may write his name on the ballot in lieu of selecting the other two candidates.
Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit
Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
MLive.com
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all
The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Jackson’s Michigan Theatre Gets Closer to Its 100th Anniversary
Let's face it – the Michigan Theatre was the place to go if you wanted to go to the movies. This was before the Plaza Cinemas, Westwood Mall Cinemas, Goodrich Cinemas, and whatever others came and went. Sure, Jackson had the Capitol Theatre throughout most of a Boomer's young life, and before that there was the Family, Regent, Bon Ton and others. But above 'em all, the Michigan stood out like a beacon.
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
