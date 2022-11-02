ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

‘The Dude in My Room’ is a college sitcom on Tubi created by a University of Michigan grad

ANN ARBOR, MI - It didn’t take long for Eddie Zajdel to find success behind the camera. He started out making short videos with friends in high school, but the Plymouth native’s first big project was a profile on Ypsilanti WWII hero Chuck Kettles. That documentary, filmed through his Washtenaw Community College video production course, was nominated for a Student Emmy Award in 2019.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fordauthority.com

Historic Ford Building Sold To Dearborn Businessman

While Ford works to rejuvenate the iconic Michigan Central Station and turn it into a mobility hub, many of the automaker’s other properties are being sold or repurposed for other uses, too. That includes the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with recently. Now, yet another historic Ford building – Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan – has been sold, this time to Dearborn Heights businessman Mike Shehadi, according to the Detroit Free Press.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New candidate emerges in Ann Arbor mayoral race

ANN ARBOR – The race for mayor of Ann Arbor has gained a new candidate as Election Day nears. Dylan Manna has entered the race as an independent write-in candidate, meaning his name will not appear on the ballot. Instead, voters may write his name on the ballot in lieu of selecting the other two candidates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming

ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cafe, wine shop, pop-ups & more - this Ann Arbor community hub has it all

The building at 1928 Packard Street in Ann Arbor was the home of the Big Ten Party store for decades, but since 2019 it has been evolving into a bustling community hub. With a European-style cafe, a wine store, and several rotating pop-ups, there is a lot going on at YORK in Ann Arbor. It’s no wonder. Co-owner Tommy York has a wide range of experience in the food industry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Jackson’s Michigan Theatre Gets Closer to Its 100th Anniversary

Let's face it – the Michigan Theatre was the place to go if you wanted to go to the movies. This was before the Plaza Cinemas, Westwood Mall Cinemas, Goodrich Cinemas, and whatever others came and went. Sure, Jackson had the Capitol Theatre throughout most of a Boomer's young life, and before that there was the Family, Regent, Bon Ton and others. But above 'em all, the Michigan stood out like a beacon.
JACKSON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
