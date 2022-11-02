Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
Volleyball Falls at Western Michigan in Series Finale
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team dropped a three-setter to the Western Michigan University Broncos, Saturday, Nov. 5 inside University Arena on the campus of WMU. The 3-0 conference loss moves Eastern Michigan's overall record to 5-22 with a 4-11 mark in Mid-American Conference play. Senior...
emueagles.com
Eagles Set to Open 2022-23 at Home Against Wayne State
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will lift the lid on its 2022-23 season Monday, Nov. 7, with a visit from Wayne State University in an appoximate 7:30 p.m. tip inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Dubbed the Season Premiere, the special day opens with the EMU women playing host to Lindenwood University at 5 p.m. Prior to watching the Eagles take on the Warriors to open Eastern's 126th varsity campaign, fans can walk the green carpet and visit photo stations while also receiving several giveaways.
emueagles.com
SEASON PREVIEW: Hoops Looking to Build on Young Foundation
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – When looking at the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season for the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team, two words come to mind for many: young and talented. According to Head Coach Stan Heath, who is set for his second season in charge at his...
emueagles.com
Women’s Hoops: 2022-23 Season Premiere
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Monday, Nov. 7 marks the start of the 2022-23 season for Eastern Michigan University basketball. Monday's contest will open the women's 47th season with a home opener that will showcase the Eagles taking on the Lindenwood University Lions at 5 p.m. inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. The men's team is set to follow with its opener against Wayne State University at approximately 7:30 p.m.
emueagles.com
Keira Veltigian Garners MAC Diver of the Week Honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University senior diver Keira Veltigian (Oxford, Mich.-Oxford) has been named the Mid-American Conference's Diver of the Week, the league office announced today, Nov. 4. The accolade is Veltigian's first career weekly award. In last weekend's dual meet victory over MAC rival the University of...
emueagles.com
EMU Travels to Akron Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Kickoff #MACtion
AKRON, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – After a nine-day break from competition, the Eastern Michigan University football team will return to the field for a midweek, Mid-American Conference (commonly dubbed "#MACtion") matchup at the University of Akron Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Akron's InfoCision Stadium. EMU...
emueagles.com
Swim & Dive Drops Tri-Meet Friday Afternoon
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program drops tri-meet against the University of Michigan and Ohio University Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, inside Canham Natatorium. Eastern (1-2, 1-1 MAC) fell to the No. 14-ranked University of Michigan, 227-70, and dropped its matchup with Ohio University,...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Scores, results from district finals
Saturday 11-player Division 1 Detroit Cass Tech 25, Southfield A&T 14 ...
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
emueagles.com
Will Stitilis Named Assistant AD for Marketing
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee has tabbed Will Stitilis as the department's Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing. Stitilis officially began his duties in early October and brings more than six years of experience within intercollegiate athletics to the role. "I could...
Edwardsburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wmuk.org
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
California-based cannabis brand opening new location in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY will be opening its second Michigan location in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the new store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening at 5303 Portage Road will feature a 50% discount from 10 a.m. to noon...
Colon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
New Holland Brewing Finally Set to Open New Battle Creek Brewpub
If you are not a craft beer fanatic and you live here in west Michigan-- I feel bad for you! Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding cities are considered a Mecca for craft beer lovers across the country. How lucky are we to have "Beer City USA" in our own backyard?
