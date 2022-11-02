ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

emueagles.com

Volleyball Falls at Western Michigan in Series Finale

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team dropped a three-setter to the Western Michigan University Broncos, Saturday, Nov. 5 inside University Arena on the campus of WMU. The 3-0 conference loss moves Eastern Michigan's overall record to 5-22 with a 4-11 mark in Mid-American Conference play. Senior...
KALAMAZOO, MI
emueagles.com

Eagles Set to Open 2022-23 at Home Against Wayne State

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will lift the lid on its 2022-23 season Monday, Nov. 7, with a visit from Wayne State University in an appoximate 7:30 p.m. tip inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Dubbed the Season Premiere, the special day opens with the EMU women playing host to Lindenwood University at 5 p.m. Prior to watching the Eagles take on the Warriors to open Eastern's 126th varsity campaign, fans can walk the green carpet and visit photo stations while also receiving several giveaways.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

SEASON PREVIEW: Hoops Looking to Build on Young Foundation

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – When looking at the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season for the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team, two words come to mind for many: young and talented. According to Head Coach Stan Heath, who is set for his second season in charge at his...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Women's Hoops: 2022-23 Season Premiere

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Monday, Nov. 7 marks the start of the 2022-23 season for Eastern Michigan University basketball. Monday's contest will open the women's 47th season with a home opener that will showcase the Eagles taking on the Lindenwood University Lions at 5 p.m. inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. The men's team is set to follow with its opener against Wayne State University at approximately 7:30 p.m.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Keira Veltigian Garners MAC Diver of the Week Honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University senior diver Keira Veltigian (Oxford, Mich.-Oxford) has been named the Mid-American Conference's Diver of the Week, the league office announced today, Nov. 4. The accolade is Veltigian's first career weekly award. In last weekend's dual meet victory over MAC rival the University of...
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

EMU Travels to Akron Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Kickoff #MACtion

AKRON, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – After a nine-day break from competition, the Eastern Michigan University football team will return to the field for a midweek, Mid-American Conference (commonly dubbed "#MACtion") matchup at the University of Akron Tuesday, Nov. 8. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Akron's InfoCision Stadium. EMU...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Swim & Dive Drops Tri-Meet Friday Afternoon

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program drops tri-meet against the University of Michigan and Ohio University Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, inside Canham Natatorium. Eastern (1-2, 1-1 MAC) fell to the No. 14-ranked University of Michigan, 227-70, and dropped its matchup with Ohio University,...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Will Stitilis Named Assistant AD for Marketing

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee has tabbed Will Stitilis as the department's Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing. Stitilis officially began his duties in early October and brings more than six years of experience within intercollegiate athletics to the role. "I could...
YPSILANTI, MI
High School Football PRO

Edwardsburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NILES, MI
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
High School Football PRO

Colon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COLON, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI

