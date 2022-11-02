Read full article on original website
Dennis Hollowell
Dennis Hollowell, of Shelbyville, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Ringgold, LA to Florence Godfrey Hollowell and Glen “Goggy” Hollowell. He was a loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, photography, golf, classic cars, reading, and watching westerns. He always had a funny story to tell. He loved playing games and visiting with his family.
Jessie Mae Garrett
Funeral service is 2pm Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 617 Hopkins Street, Center, Texas with Pastor Freddie D. Wilson officiating. Interment is at Westview Cemetery in Center. Viewing is from 10am until 6pm on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Community Funeral Home, Center. Jessie accepted...
Shelby, Surrounding Counties Included in Tornado Watch
November 4, 2022 - Tornado Watch outline update for WT 561 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman, OK 5:35pm CDT Friday, November 4, 2022. Tornado Watch 561 is in effect until 12am CDT for the following locations:. Texas Counties Included are:. Angelina, Bowie, Brazos, Burleson, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Grimes,...
Dragon Band Places Fifth Overall in State Contest
November 3, 2022 - On November 1st the Shelbyville High School Dragon Band participated in the UIL State Military Marching Contest, which was held at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium in Waco, TX. This contest is open to bands who met the qualifications based off of their UIL Regional marching scores. Early that Tuesday morning the Dragon Band marched in a preliminary round and was later selected as one of five bands who would be advancing into the final round. Under the bright lights of the stadium that evening, the band marched their final round performance.
Roughriders VS Liberty Eylea Playoff Game; Center Hosting Newton, Hughes Springs
November 4, 2022 - The Roughriders will play Liberty Eylea at Hallsville High School on Friday, November 11, 2022. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $5 adults and students. Kickoff time is 7:30pm. Riders are the home team. Roughrider Stadium is hosting Newton versus Hughes Springs playoff game...
Shelby County Hosts Legislative Exchange Meeting
November 4, 2022 - County officials in Deep East Texas met Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to discuss local government concerns prior to the upcoming 88th legislative session in January. County officials in Deep East Texas met Tuesday to discuss local government concerns prior to the upcoming 88th legislative session in...
Shelby County Football Scores - Week 11
November 3, 2022 - Week 11 of Shelby County Varsity Football Scores.
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 9 Agenda
November 4, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 9th day of November, 2022 at 9:30am in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
U.S. 96 Near CR 4350 Scene of Major Two-Vehicle Crash
Emergency personnel with multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist those involved i the incident. Center Fire Department personnel utilized Jaws-of-Life to help emergency medical services personnel extricate the driver and passenger from one of the vehicles involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos,...
SFA’s ‘Lord of the Flies’ Opens Tonight (Thursday)
November 3, 2022 - Stephen F. Austin State University School of Theatre and Dance will open “Lord of the Flies” Thursday, Nov. 3, for its four-day run in Kennedy Auditorium on the SFA campus. The 1954 novel by Nobel Prize-winning British author William Golding, “Lord of the Flies” is the story about a group of young boys, trapped on a desert island, who discover the darkness of human nature.
Aurora Concepts Offering New Bivalent Covid Booster on Fridays
November 4, 2022 - Aurora Concepts is offering the new Bivalent Covid boosters on Fridays from 8am until 4:30pm in the front clinic, Family Practice building. Aurora Concepts is located at 233 Hurst Street, Suite B in Center, Texas. Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 936-591-8171. For more...
Tenaha ISD Veterans Day Program
November 3, 2022 - Tenaha Independent School District will host "A Salute to Our Veterans" on Friday, November 11th at 9am, in the TISD Cafetorium. We would like to cordially invite all area Veterans to join us as we recognize the sacrifices and dedication they and so many others have made to our nation. This morning will be one to recognize, remember, honor and salute...we will have special performances by our TES 2nd & 3rd grade Elementary students, our BETA Club members, and Ms. Christina Leary, along with a reception to follow. We invite the community to join us as well.
Joaquin Rams vs Leon Cougars Bi-District Playoff Information
November 4, 2022 - The Joaquin Rams vs Leon Cougars bi-district playoff football game will be held on Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. The game will be played at the Jacksonville High School Tomato Bowl Stadium. Admission: $5.00 across the board for school aged children and up. Passes accepted:...
David's Daily Devotion for Nov. 3
November 3, 2022 - Good Morning! It’s Thursday, November 3. We're talking today about family, a very special family . . . the String Family. This family includes dozens of musical instruments, each unique in size and shape and sound - but holding one thing in common - they all make music through the vibration of a string. Even the number of strings that each has is unique - the guitar has 6, the violin 4, the mandolin has 8 strings, the banjo 5, the harp has 47, the dulcimer only 3. Yes, these instruments are distinctly different from each other, but because they hold in common one foundational characteristic - they are a family.
Center, Joaquin Volunteer Fire Departments Warns of Scam
The scam offers $10 off for a Center Volunteer Fire Department hoody and likewise in Joaquin. The text provides a website for the recipient to follow. Recipients are advised not to click this website, and the fire departments want all recipients to be aware this is in no way associated with them.
Bears Take District Title With 44-38 Road Win Over Bulldogs
The Timpson Bears varsity football team completed a perfect 10-0 regular season, as well as a 6-0 District 11 2A-1 season, by defeating the Garrison Bulldogs by a 44-38 score, on Thursday at GHS. Garrison finishes with a 4-2 conference mark. The game was the two teams ‘Battle of the Attoyac’ a yearly rivalry for these two schools.
