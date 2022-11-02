November 3, 2022 - Good Morning! It’s Thursday, November 3. We're talking today about family, a very special family . . . the String Family. This family includes dozens of musical instruments, each unique in size and shape and sound - but holding one thing in common - they all make music through the vibration of a string. Even the number of strings that each has is unique - the guitar has 6, the violin 4, the mandolin has 8 strings, the banjo 5, the harp has 47, the dulcimer only 3. Yes, these instruments are distinctly different from each other, but because they hold in common one foundational characteristic - they are a family.

