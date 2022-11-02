VIDEO: A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Release

Photo: HBO MAX/Yana BLAJEVA

CLEVELAND - Watching A Christmas Story and spending time with the Parker Family has become a Christmas Eve tradition for many families. Suppose you are curious about what happened to Ralphie, Randy, and The Parker Family. You will soon find out. Today the trailer for the official sequel to A Christmas Story was released.

A Christmas Story Christmas follows adult Ralphie Parker, his wife, two children, and his old friends. Ralphie struggles as he tries to provide his family with the best Christmas. You can watch the trailer below. Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie, along with many of the favorites from the original cast in A Christmas Story Christmas.

The movie starts streaming on November 17th, exclusively on HBO MAX.

