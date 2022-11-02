ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Panthers at Bengals Preview and Live Bengals Q and A!

We’ve got a special double episode of our podcast for you!. To help us preview the Week 9 matchup, we welcome in Jonathan DeLong of SB Nation’s Cat Scratch Reader! We’ll get to know this new-look Panthers team and what to look for with both teams facing injuries.
Bengals put Chidobe Awuzie on IR; make 3 other roster moves

Ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He’ll help offset the loss of D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou to injury, as both players will be out at least one more week.
POLL: Is Jonah Williams the long-term answer at left tackle?

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a really bad loss to the Cleveland Browns. The offense had a ton of trouble getting going on the night, and one of the issues was at left tackle with Jonah Williams. Williams got beat several times on Monday night that resulted in sacks,...
What happened to the Bengals’ offensive line in Cleveland?

Halloween didn’t go as planned, as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line rollercoaster faced off against an elite pass rush generated by the Cleveland Browns defense. Myles Garrett set the tone with an opening drive tipped ball that led to an interception and ended up with 1.5 sacks, the deflection, and 4 QB hits.
5 Questions with the Enemy: Cat Scratch Reader’s Walker Clement

The Cincinnati Bengals have a good opportunity to get to 5-4 before the bye and equal their standing at the same point as last year. Standing in their way of that achievement is the struggling, yet pesky Carolina Panthers who come to Paycor Stadium this Sunday. We had a chat...
Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Chuba Hubbard out

More adversity is hitting Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary this week as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers. We know Chidobe Awuzie (torn ACL) won’t back until next season, but Mike Hilton (finger) won’t play against the Carolina Panthers Sunday either after not practicing all week. Eli Apple thankfully practiced in full Thursday and Friday, so he’ll return as a starter alongside rookie Cam Taylor-Britt.
The Bengals are big favorites vs. the Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals are in need of a bounceback performance against the Carolina Panthers after the disaster that was Halloween Night in Cleveland, and DraftKings Sportsbook seems to think they will do just that. The Bengals (-7.5) have opened as big favorites to take on a Panthers squad that really...
This Bengals team needs to get angry

“I feel really good about where we’re at,” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told Paul Dehner, Jr. of the Atlantic. This after losing 32-13 to a Cleveland Browns team on life support, in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score indicated. This after falling to 4-4, dropping a game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North Division race and facing a Carolina Panthers team that very nearly knocked off the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend.
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ setback vs. Browns

Halloween brings a lot of good times to many, as children get buckets of candy and people of all ages have fun playing dress-up for a night. However, the smiles weren’t aplenty for the Cincinnati Bengals who embarrassed themselves on primetime television. There wasn’t much to like in the...
Confidence in the Bengals takes a big hit

The fans of the Cincinnati Bengals fans certainly haven’t had reason to feel comfortable for long this season. The team had high hopes coming into the year but started 0-2. Then, when they found momentum, they were struck down by the Baltimore Ravens. Now, we have a similar situation...
Ryan Fitzpatrick still believes in viability of 2022 Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams gave us one of the more entertaining Super Bowls in recent memory. While the latter relied on short-term moves and veteran leadership, the former seemed to have built the foundation for a potential dynasty, given the young age of so many franchise figureheads.
P.J. Walker will outplay Joe Burrow, according to ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth

The members of ESPN’s “Get Up!” took their turns making bold predictions, and Domonique Foxworth’s may seem a bit shocking at first. Here’s what he said:. I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow is obviously going to struggle without Ja’Marr Chase, and it seems like the Panthers have a really talented defense that seems to have a new reason to play. P.J. Walker also has been playing pretty well lately, and he’s going up against a Bengals defense that has four cornerbacks on the injury report. Only one of them, Eli Apple, practiced yesterday, and he has a hamstring injury. So I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow.
Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch Changes

Never was a Bowie fan but the Let’s dance record slays. 1. No more run game disorganization from Frank the Tank. Something has to give and winning voices need win the play calling. 2. Williams and Adenji alternate quarters. Take the hot hand. 3. Perine/Mixon split series. 3rd short...

