The members of ESPN’s “Get Up!” took their turns making bold predictions, and Domonique Foxworth’s may seem a bit shocking at first. Here’s what he said:. I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow is obviously going to struggle without Ja’Marr Chase, and it seems like the Panthers have a really talented defense that seems to have a new reason to play. P.J. Walker also has been playing pretty well lately, and he’s going up against a Bengals defense that has four cornerbacks on the injury report. Only one of them, Eli Apple, practiced yesterday, and he has a hamstring injury. So I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO