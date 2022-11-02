Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers Injury Report: Eli Apple goes full; La’el Collins still out
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday, preparing for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Working on a short week, the team had a walkthrough Wednesday, and on Thursday, they went just with helmets and shorts. For the Bengals, cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) was still out of...
Cincy Jungle
Panthers at Bengals Preview and Live Bengals Q and A!
We’ve got a special double episode of our podcast for you!. To help us preview the Week 9 matchup, we welcome in Jonathan DeLong of SB Nation’s Cat Scratch Reader! We’ll get to know this new-look Panthers team and what to look for with both teams facing injuries.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals put Chidobe Awuzie on IR; make 3 other roster moves
Ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He’ll help offset the loss of D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou to injury, as both players will be out at least one more week.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
Thursday Night Football will be showcasing one of the hottest teams in the NFL this season, the Philadelphia Eagles. This unbeaten squad is going to be taking on the Houston Texans, who have won a single game so far this season. A spade is a spade in this situation. On...
Cincy Jungle
POLL: Is Jonah Williams the long-term answer at left tackle?
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a really bad loss to the Cleveland Browns. The offense had a ton of trouble getting going on the night, and one of the issues was at left tackle with Jonah Williams. Williams got beat several times on Monday night that resulted in sacks,...
Cincy Jungle
What happened to the Bengals’ offensive line in Cleveland?
Halloween didn’t go as planned, as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line rollercoaster faced off against an elite pass rush generated by the Cleveland Browns defense. Myles Garrett set the tone with an opening drive tipped ball that led to an interception and ended up with 1.5 sacks, the deflection, and 4 QB hits.
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, Nov. 6-7
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship (joined in progress) ...
Cincy Jungle
5 Questions with the Enemy: Cat Scratch Reader’s Walker Clement
The Cincinnati Bengals have a good opportunity to get to 5-4 before the bye and equal their standing at the same point as last year. Standing in their way of that achievement is the struggling, yet pesky Carolina Panthers who come to Paycor Stadium this Sunday. We had a chat...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Chuba Hubbard out
More adversity is hitting Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary this week as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers. We know Chidobe Awuzie (torn ACL) won’t back until next season, but Mike Hilton (finger) won’t play against the Carolina Panthers Sunday either after not practicing all week. Eli Apple thankfully practiced in full Thursday and Friday, so he’ll return as a starter alongside rookie Cam Taylor-Britt.
Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers: What to know for Week 9 at Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium in Week 9. Game time is set for 1 pm ET on FOX with the Bengals being 7.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook. Use this stream to follow all of our Bengals - Panthers content!. And as always, Who DEY!!!
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are big favorites vs. the Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals are in need of a bounceback performance against the Carolina Panthers after the disaster that was Halloween Night in Cleveland, and DraftKings Sportsbook seems to think they will do just that. The Bengals (-7.5) have opened as big favorites to take on a Panthers squad that really...
Cincy Jungle
This Bengals team needs to get angry
“I feel really good about where we’re at,” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told Paul Dehner, Jr. of the Atlantic. This after losing 32-13 to a Cleveland Browns team on life support, in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score indicated. This after falling to 4-4, dropping a game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North Division race and facing a Carolina Panthers team that very nearly knocked off the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend.
Cincy Jungle
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ setback vs. Browns
Halloween brings a lot of good times to many, as children get buckets of candy and people of all ages have fun playing dress-up for a night. However, the smiles weren’t aplenty for the Cincinnati Bengals who embarrassed themselves on primetime television. There wasn’t much to like in the...
Cincy Jungle
Confidence in the Bengals takes a big hit
The fans of the Cincinnati Bengals fans certainly haven’t had reason to feel comfortable for long this season. The team had high hopes coming into the year but started 0-2. Then, when they found momentum, they were struck down by the Baltimore Ravens. Now, we have a similar situation...
Cincy Jungle
Ryan Fitzpatrick still believes in viability of 2022 Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams gave us one of the more entertaining Super Bowls in recent memory. While the latter relied on short-term moves and veteran leadership, the former seemed to have built the foundation for a potential dynasty, given the young age of so many franchise figureheads.
Cincy Jungle
P.J. Walker will outplay Joe Burrow, according to ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth
The members of ESPN’s “Get Up!” took their turns making bold predictions, and Domonique Foxworth’s may seem a bit shocking at first. Here’s what he said:. I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow is obviously going to struggle without Ja’Marr Chase, and it seems like the Panthers have a really talented defense that seems to have a new reason to play. P.J. Walker also has been playing pretty well lately, and he’s going up against a Bengals defense that has four cornerbacks on the injury report. Only one of them, Eli Apple, practiced yesterday, and he has a hamstring injury. So I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
It is hard to play worse than the Cincinnati Bengals offense played on Monday Night Football. Now on a short week they get to go back to Paycor Stadium — their fourth home game — to host the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Joe Burrow will need to get the...
Cincy Jungle
Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch Changes
Never was a Bowie fan but the Let’s dance record slays. 1. No more run game disorganization from Frank the Tank. Something has to give and winning voices need win the play calling. 2. Williams and Adenji alternate quarters. Take the hot hand. 3. Perine/Mixon split series. 3rd short...
When the College Football Playoff rankings are released
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
Comments / 0