Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers Injury Report: Eli Apple goes full; La’el Collins still out
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday, preparing for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Working on a short week, the team had a walkthrough Wednesday, and on Thursday, they went just with helmets and shorts. For the Bengals, cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) was still out of...
Bengals coaches aren't happy with Joe Mixon's pass blocking
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t shying away from some obvious weak points on the team right now. One of those pertains to star running back Joe Mixon, who has been a massive weak point in some facets of his game during the team’s 4-4 start. As offensive coordinator Brian...
WGRZ TV
Von Miller added to Bills injury report
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
Cincinnati Bengals rule out slot cornerback Mike Hilton for upcoming game against Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) head coach Zac Taylor ruled out slot cornerback Mike Hilton to play against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) on Sunday with a finger injury. Hilton, 28, did not practice this week and Taylor said the upcoming bye week following Sunday’s game was a factor in the decision to rest him. The loss of Hilton in the slot is a big one for the Bengals as they rely on him to fill several roles on defense.
Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?
Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
Cincy Jungle
Bengals put Chidobe Awuzie on IR; make 3 other roster moves
Ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:. Signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis off the practice squad to the active roster. Davis, a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He’ll help offset the loss of D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou to injury, as both players will be out at least one more week.
Cincy Jungle
Panthers at Bengals Preview and Live Bengals Q and A!
We’ve got a special double episode of our podcast for you!. To help us preview the Week 9 matchup, we welcome in Jonathan DeLong of SB Nation’s Cat Scratch Reader! We’ll get to know this new-look Panthers team and what to look for with both teams facing injuries.
Cincy Jungle
Kevin Huber is punting his way out of time
The lone offseason roster battle for the Cincinnati Bengals occurred at punter. Kevin Huber, the 14-year veteran, put up a fight good enough to fend off second-year specialist Drue Chrisman during training camp and the preseason. This was discernible because Chrisman wasn’t bad at all when his opportunities arose. In...
Cincy Jungle
What happened to the Bengals’ offensive line in Cleveland?
Halloween didn’t go as planned, as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line rollercoaster faced off against an elite pass rush generated by the Cleveland Browns defense. Myles Garrett set the tone with an opening drive tipped ball that led to an interception and ended up with 1.5 sacks, the deflection, and 4 QB hits.
Cincy Jungle
POLL: Is Jonah Williams the long-term answer at left tackle?
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a really bad loss to the Cleveland Browns. The offense had a ton of trouble getting going on the night, and one of the issues was at left tackle with Jonah Williams. Williams got beat several times on Monday night that resulted in sacks,...
Yardbarker
Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts
Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are big favorites vs. the Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals are in need of a bounceback performance against the Carolina Panthers after the disaster that was Halloween Night in Cleveland, and DraftKings Sportsbook seems to think they will do just that. The Bengals (-7.5) have opened as big favorites to take on a Panthers squad that really...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Weekly Lineman: Sam Hubbard holds off inevitable collapse
When the Bengals play the teams that know them best, they look completely different, and not in a good way. 2022’s iteration of the AFC North has been a thorn in the Bengals’ side. No, that’s putting it lightly. Their divisional opponents have been a cloud of wasps waiting outside their home whenever they leave.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/4): Chidobe Awuzie reflects on torn ACL
With Season Over, Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie Reflects: "I Was Crying'. Chidobe Awuzie, one of the linchpins of the Bengals Super Bowl run and an emotional fulcrum in the locker room, recalled Thursday how the emotion got the best of him. Interesting comments from Burrow and Taylor about the trade...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/3: Berry Speaks, No Controversy, and Total Inertia
It is the Week of Glorious Bengals Victory, Day 3, and Kareem Hunt remains in Cleveland. This is of little surprise, as the trade deadline has passed. Still, the running back continues to impress with Webdorkian levels of inertia and the ability to not relocate in any meaningful way. That changes, of course, when he hits a football field, whereas with a Webdork, the best one can hope for is something that spurs the ingestion of bourbon and Ho-Hos, just not at the same time. Usually. Otherwise, it’s mostly “sit, surf, and type” all day long. Exciting stuff.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
It is hard to play worse than the Cincinnati Bengals offense played on Monday Night Football. Now on a short week they get to go back to Paycor Stadium — their fourth home game — to host the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Joe Burrow will need to get the...
Cincy Jungle
This Bengals team needs to get angry
“I feel really good about where we’re at,” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told Paul Dehner, Jr. of the Atlantic. This after losing 32-13 to a Cleveland Browns team on life support, in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score indicated. This after falling to 4-4, dropping a game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North Division race and facing a Carolina Panthers team that very nearly knocked off the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend.
Cincy Jungle
P.J. Walker will outplay Joe Burrow, according to ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth
The members of ESPN’s “Get Up!” took their turns making bold predictions, and Domonique Foxworth’s may seem a bit shocking at first. Here’s what he said:. I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow is obviously going to struggle without Ja’Marr Chase, and it seems like the Panthers have a really talented defense that seems to have a new reason to play. P.J. Walker also has been playing pretty well lately, and he’s going up against a Bengals defense that has four cornerbacks on the injury report. Only one of them, Eli Apple, practiced yesterday, and he has a hamstring injury. So I got P.J. Walker outplaying Joe Burrow.
