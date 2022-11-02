Read full article on original website
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Upper St. Clair stuns Gateway in WPIAL playoffs behind ‘resilient’ QB who’d lost starting job
Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem lost his starting job last month and hadn’t attempted a pass in weeks, yet the sophomore threw a season-saving touchdown Friday night. With the offense needing a late spark, Dahlem was inserted at quarterback in the fourth quarter and led the Panthers on...
Duquesne Edges Out Sacred Heart, 35-28, in Overtime
PITTSBURGH Pa. — After a heartbreaking overtime loss last week to Long Island University, Duquesne came out on the other side with a 35-28 OT win over Sacred Heart (4-5) on Saturday at Arthur J. Rooney Field. “It’s been a very up and down year for us, and we...
McKeesport Routs Mars, 43-0 to Advance in WPIAL Playoffs
MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport (10-1) made quick work out of Mars (6-5) on Friday night at Weigle-Schaeffer Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers put the mercy rule into effect by the end of the second quarter and went on to win 43-0. The Tigers will face Armstrong next Friday night in the second round of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs.
Pine-Richland Gets Revenge for 2021 Elimination, Knocks Off Penn-Trafford, 31-17
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Last year Penn Trafford and Pine-Richland met in the WPIAL Class-5A semifinals, and it was Penn-Trafford who sent the Rams home with a loss, en route to their WPIAL Championship. However, last year the Warriors were the No. 2 seed, and Pine-Richland was the No. 3 seed. This year, PR moved up to the No. 2 seed, while P-T was down at No. 7 as they met a round earlier, in the quarterfinals. The higher seed won out in the second straight year as Pine-Richland (8-3) knocked off Penn Trafford (6-5), 31-17 on Friday night.
A Big East Rivalry? Pitt and Syracuse Meet for 78th Time
Amidst the blue mass of Pitt fans that had made the trek to JMA Wireless Dome last season, a group of shirtless supporters with P, I, T, T painted across their naked chests sat right against the railing. The man with the bright, yellow “T” — the second T, of...
Laurel Highlands Cruises into Second Round with 44-15 Win over West Allegheny
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Laurel Highland Mustangs easily marched over the West Allegheny Indians and into the second round of the WPIAL playoffs with a 44-15 win over the Indians at Mustang Field on Friday night. The night opened up with the Mustangs grabbing the lead on their first...
Pitt Basketball All 14: Nike Sibande
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the second-leading scorer from Wednesday night’s exhibition game, Nike Sibande. NIKE SIBANDE. Hometown:...
Duquesne WBB Hope Changes Bring Back Winning Ways
When Duquesne Women’s Basketball Coach Dan Burt analyzed his roster and today’s brand of basketball, he felt a certain need for speed. Burt installed Vanessa Abel as the team’s offensive coordinator and likens the approach his team is taking to the Phoenix Suns seven seconds or less style.
Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round
A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Playoff berth not enough for Ligonier Valley
Inclusion is no longer a goal for Ligonier Valley, which has warmed up to the WPIAL after rejoining District 7 in 2020. The team clearly looks like it belongs here. What the Rams want now is postseason success to follow their torrid runs through District 6. For years, playoff time is when the Rams shined brightest.
Longtime equipment manager is heart and soul of Latrobe football program
Search the downtown streets or the outskirts of the Chestnut Ridge. Check the terminal of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport or the campus of Saint Vincent College. You can try, but you aren’t going to find anybody happier to see the Latrobe football team winning again than Jim Feather. The...
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 38 Crushed in Carolina, Pitt Hoops Preview, If Horror Movie Characters Played Football
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-26:02 – North Carolina Recap. 28:15-42:40 – Monster Mash: ‘Tis the (Halloween) season! We take turns picking horror movie characters that we think would be...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 3
Update (2:37 PM)- **Pitt will get an unofficial visit this Saturday from 2025 DE/LB/TE Mike Sapos (6-4, 215 pounds) from McKeesport High School. **Pitt will be receiving a visit on Saturday from 2024 3-star quarterback Deshawn Purdie from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Purdie (6’4″, 205-pounds) holds an offer from Maryland.
2 Pittsburgh orthopedic networks open sports medicine facility
Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health, both based in Pittsburgh, have partnered with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club to open a 20,000-square-foot sports medicine complex in the city. Clinicians from Allegheny Health Network Orthopedics Institute will provide orthopedic and sports care for patients and athletes at the complex, according to...
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
On 1st anniversary, Las Hachas patron set to vie in world axe throwing championships
A New Kensington ax-throwing venue is marking its first year in business at the same time one of its patrons is preparing for a world championship competition. Las Hachas held its grand opening at 1043 Fifth Ave. on Nov. 6, 2021. Its owners — brothers Brian and Zach Heidenreich and Brian Mangone — will celebrate their first anniversary with festivities Saturday.
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' honors a Pittsburgh organization in 'Good Neighbor' segment
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbor” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
