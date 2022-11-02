Read full article on original website
👟 FHSU women fifth at conference meet, two All-MIAA
JOPLIN, Mo. - Two runners from the Fort Hays State women's cross country team earned All-MIAA honors Saturday morning (Nov. 5) at the 2022 MIAA Championships, helping the Tigers to a fifth-place finish out of the 13 league teams. Missouri Southern hosted this year's six-kilometer championship race at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
🏀 LISTEN- #3 FHSU women open regular season KC
No. 3/9 Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) vs. No. 6/7 West Texas A&M (0-0, 0-0 LSC) Saturday, November 5 • 1:30 p.m. vs. Southern Nazarene (0-0, 0-0 GAC) Sunday, November 6 • 1:30 p.m. Radio • KJLS (103.3) The third-ranked Fort Hays State women's...
🏀 West Texas A&M tops FHSU in season-opening Top 10 matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Basketball fell to West Texas A&M in its season opener at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday. The No. 6 ranked Lady Buffs knocked off the No. 3 ranked Tigers by a score of 71-58. Fort Hays State led only for a minute and 14 seconds early in the game.Ellie Stearns buried a 3-point field goal to start the contest, but the Tigers would struggle to just three more 3-point field goals after that to finish 4-of-22 beyond the arc. The Tigers also had a rough day shooting the ball overall, finishing at just 22.4 percent (17-of-76).
🏈 Tigers defeat RiverHawks on Senior Day
HAYS, KAN. – Fort Hays State football defeated Northeastern State 27-14 on Senior Day Saturday at Lewis Field Stadium. After a slow start, the Tigers took the lead in the second quarter and held onto it until the end. FHSU improved to 3-7, while NSU fell to 1-9. Neither team had much going in the first quarter. The Tigers were forced to punt on their first three drives. Northeastern State started their opening drive inside Fort Hays State territory. The RiverHawks drove 20 yards to set up a 42-yard field goal try, but missed. The Tigers began their first scoring drive late in the first quarter going 70 yards in 17 plays. Emanuel Aguilar capped it with a 34-yard field goal to give the Tigers the lead with just under 11 minutes to play in the second quarter. The squads traded punts on the next four drives before Aguilar nailed another try from 20 yards to increase the FHSU lead to 6-0 as time expired in the half.
🏐 Seniors fuel FHSU victory over MSSU on Senior Night
HAYS, Kan. - The 2022 Fort Hays State volleyball senior class put together an impressive performance in their final contest inside Gross Memorial Coliseum Saturday evening, helping the Tigers complete the season sweep of Missouri Southern with a four-set win, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17. Fort Hays State (11-17, 6-14 MIAA) dominated in nearly every facet of the game to win its fifth-straight over Missouri Southern (13-16, 8-12 MIAA) and even up the all-time series, 32-32. The Tigers honored six seniors at the conclusion of the match, includingMykah Eshbaugh, Elysia Glowacz, Emily Ellis, Morgan Christiansen, Jaida Felix and Jaden Daffer. Glowacz, whose season was cut short due to injury, opened the evening with a ceremonial first serve before the rest of the senior class took over the rest of the way.
🏐 FHSU falls to Gorillas
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team came up short against Pittsburg State Friday evening, falling in three sets inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19. The Tigers (10-17, 5-14 MIAA) got off to a slow start but roared back late in the first set and early in the second frame before the Gorillas (16-13, 10-10 MIAA) bounced back to complete the sweep.
🤼 FHSU's Henry picks up dual win at Northern Colorado
DENVER - The Fort Hays State wrestling team fell to Northern Colorado 43-3 in dual action on Friday at Monster Match inside the National Western Events Center. Tereus Henry was the only Tiger to pick up points with a decision at 197 pounds. The Bears collected bonus points in seven of their nine wins. The Tigers fell to 0-1 to start the year and the Bears start their season 1-0. Northern Colorado got off to a quick start picking up a falls at 125 and 141 lbs, a technical fall at 133 lbs, and a major decision at 149 lbs. The Bears took two more matches by technical fall to bring their lead to 31-0. UNC picked up 7-0 and 7-2 decisions at 174 and 184 pounds respectively. Tereus Henry finally broke through for the Tigers with a 5-2 decision at 197 pounds over Xavier Vasquez. The Bears picked up a fall in the final match of the evening.
⚽ FHSU's Brown, Petropoulos receive GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete honors
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Kieran Brown and Lucas Petropoulos of Fort Hays State received Great American Conference Distinguished Scholar Athlete honors for the 2022 season. To receive the honors, a student-athlete must by participating in the GAC/MIAA Tournament, hold a cumulative GPA of at least 3.7 with at least 70 credit hours. Brown holds a 3.86 cumulative GPA, while Petropoulous holds a 3.74 GPA.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: FHSU Rewind - WBB at Kansas State (Oct 31, 2022)
The Fort Hays State women's basketball team traveled to Manhattan to take on Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday, October 31, 2022.
The 281 gridiron clash brings Russell & Hoisington communities together
The two high schools are separated by less than 30 miles, but when Russell High School travels to Hoisington Friday, it will be the first meeting between the schools in the football playoffs. The two communities will converge at Elton Brown Field Friday for the second round of the Class...
🏈🎙️ - LISTEN Hill City vs Trego
The Hill City Ringnecks host the Trego Golden Eagles in the Regional round of the 8-Man Division 1 football playoffs Friday night in Hill City. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on 101.9 The Bull. The pregame show is set for 6:15 p.m. with Gameday Live.
Hays defense dominates in playoff win over Valley Center
Hays held Valley Center to under 100 yards of total offense on a cold night at Lewis Field Stadium on the way to a 28-6 win Friday night. The Hays defense forced a punt on the first series of the game, the offense scored five plays later on a Kyreese Groen for a 6-0 lead. The extra point turned into a two-point attempt on a botched snap-hold. It is the eighth consecutive game that the Indians scored on their opening possession.
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Valley Center
The Hays High Indians host the Valley Center Hornets in the Regional Round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
Hays police officer, champion skeet shooter dreams of Olympics
Behind the badge of one of Hays' finest is a champion skeet shooter and a woman who dreams of someday being an Olympian. Erin Escritt, 25, moved to Hays to join the police department in May 2021. Originally from Minnesota, Escritt has been shooting since she was 12 and shooting...
🏈🎙️ - LISTEN Victoria vs Minneola
The Victoria Knights host the Minneola Wildcats in the Regional round of the 8-Man Division 2 football playoffs Friday night in Victoria. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on 99.5 KHAZ. The pregame show is set for 5:45 p.m.
⚽ 10 Tiger men named to the 2022 All-GAC/MIAA team
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer had 10 players named to the All-GAC/MIAA Men's Soccer Team, announced on Thursday (Nov. 3). Ethan Doud earned Midfielder of the Year honors. The Tigers have three first-team, one second-team, and six honorable mention selections. First-team honors went to Blake Arndt,...
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Hays on western edge of Thursday night thunderstorm line
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms in western Kansas beginning after 10 p.m. Thursday. Fueled by a cold front, the storms are expected to develop east of a Hays-Dodge City line. Some storms are expected to be strong and could bring quarter-size hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Natoma Lions Club sponsors Peace Poster Contest
Natoma Lions Club continues to join the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest for youth. The art contest for students, ages 11, 12, and 13, encourage their creativity in expressing a "vision for peace" through yearly themes. The 2022 theme, "Lead with Compassion," gave Natoma USD 399 students inspiration for...
American Legion Auxiliary members gather for fall conference in Natoma
NATOMA — American Legion Auxiliary national, state and Kansas district 6 officers and members gathered for a fall conference of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion on Oct. 22 in Natoma. Post 109 and Unit 109 hosted the event in the newly restored...
