ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Takeoff shooting: Coroner’s report reveals Migos rapper was shot multiple times

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFp12_0iwKOGPJ00

New details regarding rapper Takeoff’s recent death have been revealed in the coroner’s report.

The former Migos bandmember was fatally shot on Tuesday (1 November) in a bowling alleyway in Houston, Texas during an altercation that reportedly emerged after a dice game.

His death was announced by his representative and confirmed shortly after by police.

Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old.

According to the coroner’s report, obtained by the New York Post , Takeoff was shot several times. It confirmed his cause of death was “penetrating gunshot wounds”.

During a later press conference, the police said a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Takeoff’s uncle and Migos groupmate Quavo was present during the incident. And while his status remains unknown , the 31-year-old is not believed to have been injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lvhl_0iwKOGPJ00

As of yet, no suspects have been arrested, however, Houston police chief Troy Finner called on witnesses to “step up” with information about the shooting .

Finner also added: “We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time.”

Police said that shots were fired from at least two weapons during a private party.

Takeoff’s record label has said that the rapper was killed by a “stray bullet”, although officials have not confirmed this.

Since the tragic news of his death, numerous celebrities have honoured the rapper.

Drake posted an Instagram photo of himself with Takeoff onstage with the caption: “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch.”

Meanwhile, Offset, the third Migos member, who was not there at the time of the shooting, paid tribute by changing his Instagram profile photo to one of Takeoff .

Follow the latest updates following Takeoff’s death here

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments

An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death

J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
HOUSTON, TX
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - latest: Coroner report for Quavo’s nephew reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff

The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
The Independent

Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
HOLAUSA

Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
TheDailyBeast

Second Man Shot Alongside Takeoff Was Quavo’s Assistant: Report

The second man shot along with Migos star Takeoff early Tuesday morning has been identified as Joshua “Wash” Washington, a 23-year-old assistant to Quavo, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. Washington survived the shooting but was still hospitalized Thursday, along with a 24-year-old woman whose name had not been made public. Both Washington and the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday. Washington has reportedly been close to Quavo for years, and described himself on social media as his assistant and part of operations management at Huncho Records. Takeoff was fatally shot in the head and torso when an argument broke out after a private party in downtown Houston. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the shootout that cops say involved at least two guns, but they’re looking for a person of interest seen in footage of the incident. Read it at TMZ
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online

Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy