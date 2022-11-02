ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vLRK_0iwKNixk00

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw.

Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma.

“Let me tell you, I have been blessed,” Turner said to applause.

Turner missed a few weeks of City Council meetings while receiving his radiation therapy in August and September. His staff said he was undergoing medical treatment but did not specify what for.

Turner, who has served as Houston's mayor since 2016 after 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives, suffered a bout of COVID-19 last December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

The effectiveness of colonoscopies

HOUSTON — There’s a new study that’s casting some doubt on the effectiveness of colonoscopies. Colonoscopy screenings can find pre-cancerous growths that can be removed before they develop into cancer. The New England Journal of Medicine compared no cancer screenings and cancer screenings and found only an...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Just 1 Texas Pizza Shop Named Among The Best In The Country

Pizza — it brings everybody together (unless there's only one slice left and you're fighting your roommate for it). GAYOT compiled a list of the "10 Best Pizza Restaurants in the U.S." and just one Texas pizzeria made the cut. The list, presented in alphabetical order, features pizza restaurants in California, Colorado, Georgia and Louisiana, among others.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy