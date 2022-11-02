ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Danny Kanell Says 3 SEC Teams Reaching Playoff Is 'Not Happening'

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PV9tL_0iwKNcfO00

As always, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season have college football fans and talking heads speculating about what the four-team field will look like.

One possible unique scenario that's been floated is the prospect of having three one-loss SEC teams at the end of the season, all of which could look like strong contenders for the playoff.

But former Florida State quarterback and current radio host Danny Kanell believes there is a "zero percent chance" of three teams from the same league making the four-team playoff field.

"Can't believe how much air has been wasted on this 3 SEC teams in the CFB Playoff scenario...it's not happening," Kanell tweeted. "Like zero percent chance. And yet that's all ESPN wants to talk about. It's almost like they have a vested interest."

To be sure, the SEC would not only need things to break exactly right within its own league to position three teams for the playoff, but some help elsewhere, as well.

Through Week Nine, it's still possible for the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 to produce undefeated conference champions. A Power Five team that wins all of its games and its league title seems extremely unlikely to be left out.

But if Clemson and TCU slip up before the end of the season, it's not hard to envision a scenario in which three SEC teams look like more deserving candidates.

One of Georgia and Tennessee has to lose this weekend as the two teams face one another, but if neither team stumbles at any other point during the regular season, plus Alabama wins the remainder of its games, the winner between the Bulldogs and Vols would face the Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. If the Tide were to then prevail in Atlanta, it would lead to Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee all having one loss, but also all having at least one win over another team in that trio.

Alabama would almost certainly be assured a spot in that scenario. The SEC champion has never been excluded from the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.

But there's historical evidence to suggest Georgia and Tennessee could get in, too.

Georgia went 12-0 during the regular season before losing the SEC title game last year and still made the playoff field. And Alabama made the field in 2017 after failing to win its division within the SEC but finishing with one loss.

Typically, these things work themselves out, and there's not much controversy in the end about which four teams deserve a spot in the CFP.

But that won't stop fans and media alike from speculating about the possibilities, even if Kanell thinks doing so is a waste of air.

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Prep football game called at halftime after ugly annihilation

IMG Academy, a football powerhouse in Florida, hosted a winless Canadian high school team Friday night. And if you follow high school football, you know this didn’t end well for the visitors. IMG obliterated West Toronto Prep, in Bradenton, Florida, rolling to a 96-0 halftime lead. And that turned...
BRADENTON, FL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Suggestion For Whoever Lands Auburn Job

Auburn's search for a new head coach is just underway. On Thursday, ESPN's Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on the job opening. Griffin didn't name a favorite for the job opening at Auburn. He did, however, make a suggestion for whoever coaches the Tigers next season. The former Heisman...
AUBURN, AL
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy