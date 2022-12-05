ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $8 Cleaning Pen Makes Jewelry Look Thousands of Dollars More Expensive Than It Is, Per Shoppers

By Maya Gandara
 4 days ago

This just in: at-home jewelry cleaners are the ultimate hack. If you’ve noticed your engagement ring looking a little lackluster, or that the precious stones on your necklaces seem worn down, a simple solution for reinvigorating their appearance is a quick-fix jewelry cleaning solution, such as the Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik . If you’ve never quite known how to revamp your jewelry beyond visiting a professional jeweler, you’re going to want an affordable find like this—just look at the 36,000+ five-star ratings.

The cleaner solution pen can be used across a variety of jewelry pieces, including diamonds, stones, platinum and gold. The formula’s mixture of micro-fine cleansers and polishing agents minimizes fine scratches across the jewelry’s surface and eliminates dirt and oils, which in turn brings a long-lasting shine and sparkle.

Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik

Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik $7.99 Buy Now

Plus, the pen is incredibly fast and easy to use: Simply twist the stick to bring the product to the top, brush onto your jewelry and then wipe and rinse to witness the changes in real time. No seriously— it should only take a minute (or a matter of seconds) to make your pieces look brand new again, or better yet, thousands of dollars more expensive than they are. Just take it from this one fan who said it made their cubic zirconia “look like a 10K diamond with a quick, on-the-go brushing.”

RELATED: Shoppers Say This $13 Brightening Mask Makes an ‘Immediate Difference’ & Brings ‘Baby Soft Skin’

And even professionals swear by it: “I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product,” wrote one reviewer . “We used the dazzle stik from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up, reducing that brilliant shine.”

While another reviewer claims it works better than taking your jewelry to a professional: “Honestly, it works better than getting it cleaned at the jewelers. I’m obsessed with this stuff! My rings are shining after I use it! I keep one in my car, one in my purse, one in my bathroom. This is a 10 star product!”

While I haven’t personally tried the pen myself, I know what I’ll be purchasing if I’m ever in need of one. For just $8 on Amazon , it’s a no-brainer.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

