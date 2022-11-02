Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Seven Hamilton County children adopted ahead of holiday season
CINCINNATI — It was a special day in Hamilton County Probate Court. Each year, Hamilton County Job and Family Services partners with Hamilton County Probate Court to hold a special day of adoption ceremonies. This year, seven Hamilton County children have been adopted by six families, just in time...
milfordschools.org
Flu and RSV on Rise in Milford Community
We want to make our families aware that Milford is seeing an increase in FLU and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in our community. Please be mindful of how your child is feeling and keep them home if they are exhibiting any signs of illness such as high fever, body aches, cough and congestion.
WKRC
Cancer Family Care to hold fundraiser, silent auction to help families
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When we talk about treating cancer, we often think about hard-working researchers and doctors. Their work is important. But so is treating the mental, emotional, and financial impact of a cancer diagnosis. Kevin Hackman and Jill Settlemyre from Cancer Family Care talk about essential services for families going through cancer and the organization's sold-out fundraiser. There is a silent auction that is open to all.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Children’s to build extended-stay apartments for families of cancer patients at Proton Therapy Center
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Cincinnati Children’s will construct 12 extended-stay apartments on its Liberty Campus in Butler County to be used by families of cancer patients treated at the onsite Proton Therapy Center. Four single-story buildings will each contain three apartments to accommodate families who travel to Cincinnati...
WKRC
Caregivers and healthcare teams want you to know there is support available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local husband who is caring for his wife says he wants others to know support is available. November is Caregiver Awareness Month, and the team from the Council on Aging has a variety of support programs available for those caring for others. "The whole goal for...
WKRC
Students begin marketing project to help professor find kidney donor
CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of students recently launched a marketing project to save their professor’s life. It is certainly not the usual assignment students likely expected, but when students at Ohio’s Cedarville University found out one of their professors needed the gift of life, they rose to the challenge.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Cincinnati woman accused of assaulting toddler at day care found competent to stand trial
A Cincinnati day care worker accused of assaulting a 1-year-old child at a day care facility has been found competent to stand trial. Kristian Hemmitt, 27, was indicted on charges of endangering children, felonious assault, two counts of child endangering and one count of tampering with evidence. The incident happened...
WKRC
'Support Your Six Bags': Local woman wants your leftover Halloween candy for military
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – A Boone County woman wants to take leftover Halloween candy off your hands. Ashley Calvert has been making bags she calls ‘Support Your Six Bags’ for the last couple of years. She was inspired by her husband’s experience in the military, while he was stationed at a base with a high suicide rate amongst military members.
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that parents cannot appeal a custody decision based on a 90-day hearing rule.
WKRC
Extended-stay apartments to be built near Children's Hospital Proton Therapy Center
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Twelve extended-stay apartments will be built on Children's Hospital's Liberty Campus. Families of cancer patients being treated on-site at the Proton Therapy Center will have access to the apartments. The four single-story buildings will have three 1,300-square-foot apartments. they'll have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a...
Ohio law enforcement seize enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people
An Ohio undercover investigation found 570 grams of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 190,000 people.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman indicted on multiple charges for death of her infant daughter
NORWOOD, Ohio — A woman has been indicted on charges for causing the death of her 4-month-old daughter in Norwood. According to court documents, 37-year-old Rebecca King is accused of causing "blunt force trauma" to her infant daughter, Lily King, resulting in her death. The incident occurred on Oct....
wvxu.org
Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help
Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data. In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to...
Fox 19
Father now charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death: Court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father has now been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter following the death of his 3-year-old son in October, according to Hamilton County court records. Deangelo Davis, 37, was originally charged with endangering children in connection with the shooting, Cincinnati police wrote in the arrest...
WKRC
Clermont County 6th grader accused of making list of students he wanted to harm
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont Middle School student was removed from class and charged after he allegedly made a list of names of people he wanted to harm. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the school at about 11 a.m. Thursday. School administrators had...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to high school student
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man will spend 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teenager who nearly died of an overdose, according to the United States Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio. Prosecutors said the teenager asked 33-year-old Marcus Phoenix for $20 worth of "fire"...
Sheriff: Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people seized in Hamilton bust
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the amount of fentanyl recovered could kill roughly half the population of Butler County.
80-year-old with dementia returned home after going missing for nearly 24 hours
Nancy Herald was missing since Friday after she left her home in Hamilton. She returned home safely around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ohio man gets 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl that nearly kills HS student
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A Cincinnati man convicted of selling fentanyl that put a high school student into a medically induced coma for a week was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 16 years in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, the teen...
Fox 19
11-year-old made ‘hit list’ of fellow students at Clermont County school, sheriff says
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A sixth-grade student at West Clermont Middle School admitted to making a “hit list” of other students, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. School administrators received word of the list on Thursday around 11 a.m. They were “made aware of a [sixth]...
Comments / 1