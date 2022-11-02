ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Seven Hamilton County children adopted ahead of holiday season

CINCINNATI — It was a special day in Hamilton County Probate Court. Each year, Hamilton County Job and Family Services partners with Hamilton County Probate Court to hold a special day of adoption ceremonies. This year, seven Hamilton County children have been adopted by six families, just in time...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
milfordschools.org

Flu and RSV on Rise in Milford Community

We want to make our families aware that Milford is seeing an increase in FLU and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in our community. Please be mindful of how your child is feeling and keep them home if they are exhibiting any signs of illness such as high fever, body aches, cough and congestion.
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Cancer Family Care to hold fundraiser, silent auction to help families

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When we talk about treating cancer, we often think about hard-working researchers and doctors. Their work is important. But so is treating the mental, emotional, and financial impact of a cancer diagnosis. Kevin Hackman and Jill Settlemyre from Cancer Family Care talk about essential services for families going through cancer and the organization's sold-out fundraiser. There is a silent auction that is open to all.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Students begin marketing project to help professor find kidney donor

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A group of students recently launched a marketing project to save their professor’s life. It is certainly not the usual assignment students likely expected, but when students at Ohio’s Cedarville University found out one of their professors needed the gift of life, they rose to the challenge.
CEDARVILLE, OH
wvxu.org

Home foreclosures are on the rise in Ohio. A new program aims to help

Home foreclosure filings nationwide were up 153% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. That’s according to Attom, a curator of land and property data. In Ohio, foreclosures increased by more than 167% during the first six months of 2022, according to...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy