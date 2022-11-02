CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When we talk about treating cancer, we often think about hard-working researchers and doctors. Their work is important. But so is treating the mental, emotional, and financial impact of a cancer diagnosis. Kevin Hackman and Jill Settlemyre from Cancer Family Care talk about essential services for families going through cancer and the organization's sold-out fundraiser. There is a silent auction that is open to all.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO