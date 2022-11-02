ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022: Brand Spotlight

From the dankest flower to the drippiest oil to the best smoking accessories and the coolest THC and CBD products, you’ll find everything you need and more in this year’s Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022 by LA Weekly! If you’re looking for the good smoke and want to save some coin ahead of the holidays, be sure to check these out:
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes

In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
LONG BEACH, CA
toddrickallen.com

Sabra Beirut Mix Closed In El Segundo

A popular Mediterranean dining option has vacated its location in the shopping center at 400 N Sepulveda Blvd in El Segundo. Sabra Beirut Mix has closed, and the space is currently being gutted. Not sure what happened, but as you know, El Segundo is an important lunch dining scene for the local aerospace and military workers so I’ll keep my eye on the address to see what may develop,
EL SEGUNDO, CA
californiahomedesign.com

Palatial In Pasadena, $5M

Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Rosaliné continues to impress diners

The first time I dined at Rosaliné restaurant in West Hollywood was in 2017. I fondly remember chef Richardo Zarate sharing with me that he named the restaurant in honor of his late mother. I recently returned to Rosaliné with a group of friends, toasting with a round of...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecorsaironline.com

L.A. Gets a Taste of Soul

On Oct. 15, 2022 the Taste of Soul Festival was held on Crenshaw Boulevard, between Stocker Street and Obama Boulevard. Created by Danny Blakewell in 2005, it is known as Los Angeles' biggest street festival. Every year, Taste of Soul celebrates different Black cultures, food, and local vendors. Although it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10

It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
younghollywood.com

6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!

( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA

