Teenage driver wanted for multiple charges after deadly West Nashville hit-and-run
Police are asking for the Nashville community's help to track down a teenager wanted in connection with a June hit-and-run that left one person dead and three others injured.
fox17.com
Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital
November 3, 2022 – The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital. Treondois Farmer Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway when a northbound black Nissan Murano struck him. He was then struck by a silver sedan behind the Nissan.
fox17.com
Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
Police, deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Clarksville
Authorities issued an alert to the Clarksville community Friday afternoon following an aggravated robbery at a Cash Express.
WSMV
Man found dead on train tracks in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
fox17.com
MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
WSMV
Neighbors concerned after East Nashville shooting sends woman to hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville shooting on Thursday night sent one woman to the hospital and those who live in the area said Incidents like that didn’t happen often, but it all changed about three or four months ago. Metro Nashville police are searching for who fired...
WSMV
Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
wgnsradio.com
MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2
(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
Person dies after arriving at Nashville hospital with gunshot wound
An investigation is underway in Nashville after a shooting victim died at the hospital Friday.
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 remains closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV Involved in Friday Night Accident
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) An auto accident involving a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy occurred on Friday night. The wreck happened on I-840 East between the Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway interchanges. WGNS confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Reports indicate one of the departments' patrol vehicles suffered extensive...
Nashville Police Searching for Suspect Wanted on 6 Outstanding Burglary and Theft Warrants
November 2, 2022 – Detectives are searching for Michael Scott Thornton, 36, wanted on six outstanding burglary and theft warrants following incidents at a law office and two public schools. Thornton was first accused of burglarizing a law office on Nashboro Boulevard at the end of June, stealing cash...
fox17.com
Police looking for man who attempted to rob bank near Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say tried to rob a bank Thursday morning. It happened at Truist Bank on 21st Avenue South near Vanderbilt. Police say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money. He reportedly said he was armed but no weapon was seen.
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by two vehicles on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night has died. Treondois Farmer, Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway in front of Hunters Lane High School when a northbound Nissan Murano hit him, according to Metro Police. He was then hit by a sedan driving behind the Nissan.
Metro police: Teenager charged in connection with robbery, pursuit
Detectives took a teenager into custody Tuesday night following an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in South Nashville last month.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Warrants Obtained for Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
WTVF
Metro police attempt to ID Truist Bank robbery suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Thursday morning in the midtown area. The unidentified man wearing a baseball hat, mask and a Champion sweatshirt went into a Truist Bank in the 1600 block of 21st Ave S just after 11 a.m., passed a note to a teller demanding money and said he was armed, says Metro police.
