ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man found dead on train tracks in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD : Shooting in North Nashville leaves one dead

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Nashville. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane. MNPD says that a man was found unresponsive in a grey van. He was taken to a hospital where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2

(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Police looking for man who attempted to rob bank near Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say tried to rob a bank Thursday morning. It happened at Truist Bank on 21st Avenue South near Vanderbilt. Police say the man passed a note to the teller demanding money. He reportedly said he was armed but no weapon was seen.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by two vehicles on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night has died. Treondois Farmer, Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway in front of Hunters Lane High School when a northbound Nissan Murano hit him, according to Metro Police. He was then hit by a sedan driving behind the Nissan.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Warrants Obtained for Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.
SMYRNA, TN
WTVF

Metro police attempt to ID Truist Bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Thursday morning in the midtown area. The unidentified man wearing a baseball hat, mask and a Champion sweatshirt went into a Truist Bank in the 1600 block of 21st Ave S just after 11 a.m., passed a note to a teller demanding money and said he was armed, says Metro police.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy