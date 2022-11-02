CM Punk and The Elite have not made live appearances on AEW TV since they were pulled from the company's programming following a backstage brawl the night of the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. It followed comments by Punk during the post-show media scrum about The Elite and the job the three have done as Executive Vice Presidents of the company. Since then, Ace Steel has been released by AEW. He was the only person involved in the fight who was not an active in-ring competitor. In the last few weeks, vignettes have been played during AEW programming which shows The Elite being erased from AEW history, likely teasing their return.

1 DAY AGO