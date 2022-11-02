Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks And Naomi Pulled From Vulture Festival Due To 'Scheduling Conflict'
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been pulled from the upcoming Vulture Festival due to an "unforeseen scheduling conflict," according to the event's organizers. On Thursday, the organizers of the pop culture festival sent out the following notice to fans who had purchased tickets to watch the former WWE Superstars in person.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Advises Tony Khan To Contact Former TNA Producer
Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have been at loggerheads for a long time now, with the former often picking out different aspects of AEW that he is not a fan of. However, on the latest episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff actually gave the AEW President some advice. That was, "to reach out to Kevin Sullivan" — a producer behind the scenes that Bischoff worked with in TNA. Sullivan does now work for AEW (and is not to be confused with the wrestler of the same name).
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
wrestletalk.com
Relative Of Roman Reigns Reveals Recent Bloodline Addition They Disliked
A relative of Roman Reigns has revealed a recent Bloodline addition that they disliked. The Anoa’i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history with The Bloodline representing them currently on WWE television. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Says Every Woman In AEW Is Capable Of 5-Star Matches
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. She is utterly infallible so far, and fans are getting behind her. She is proud of the AEW women’s division and so, she made a bold claim recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
wrestletalk.com
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Makes Unique Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
Logan Paul is already making a spectacle in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend's Crown Jewel event. The newly-signed WWE star was escorted into Friday morning's Crown Jewel press conference on a dromedary camel, drawing a raucous response from the local Saudi Arabian crowd, many of whom rapidly held up their cellphones to capture the moment. The unique entrance also drew a confused look from the WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who famously dislikes being usurped for the fans' attention.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Drops New CM Punk Merchandise Amid Exit Rumors
Even as all signs point to CM Punk's inevitable AEW exit, the promotion has released new merchandise featuring the former two-time AEW World Champion. The ShopAEW website dropped its new "Holiday 2022 Ornament" series recently, and a limited edition "CM Punk 2.5 Inch Round Glass Ornament" is one of the featured items. As per the listing, only 200 items are up for sale. Punk's new merch is presently featured under the "New Arrivals" section on the homepage of ShopAEW, alongside similar ornaments for Sting, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Dr. Britt Baker, FTR and Danhausen.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
PWMania
Wade Barrett Says Arianna Grace Asked Him To Use “Wasteland,” Praises Her For Improving It
The last time Wade Barrett participated in a WWE match was in 2016. He has, however, made his mark in the wrestling world by calling the action for NXT and SmackDown. NXT star Arianna Grace has started using a variation of the Wasteland finisher on WWE TV, which was his finisher in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
The Story Behind Hulk Hogan's Failed TV Show, Thunder In Paradise
The 1990s was undeniably an era full of cheesy television — some were and remain beloved, like "Saved by the Bell," while others were reviled both then and now. "Cop Rock," anyone? One 90s series that has been largely forgotten, however, is "Thunder in Paradise." The Hulk Hogan-led drama is a strange blend of "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider," likely serving as an attempt to capitalize on the success of those two shows.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Former Top WWE Star Is 'Under-Serviced' In AEW
A number of wrestlers have made their way from WWE to AEW, either because they were released or chose not to re-sign. AEW, WWE's biggest competition since WCW more than 20 years ago, has a massive roster, which can lead to some members not being presented as prominently as some fans would like. Former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed which former WWE Champion-turned-AEW-star he believes has been "under-serviced" since arriving in AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Dodges Questions About CM Punk And The Elite's AEW Futures
CM Punk and The Elite have not made live appearances on AEW TV since they were pulled from the company's programming following a backstage brawl the night of the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. It followed comments by Punk during the post-show media scrum about The Elite and the job the three have done as Executive Vice Presidents of the company. Since then, Ace Steel has been released by AEW. He was the only person involved in the fight who was not an active in-ring competitor. In the last few weeks, vignettes have been played during AEW programming which shows The Elite being erased from AEW history, likely teasing their return.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Confirms Change To His 'Terrifier 2' Scene
The horror film "Terrifier 2" has become the surprise hit of this year's Halloween season, although it may not be for everyone. Wrestling fans have a particular reason to be interested in the movie, as All Elite Wrestling star and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho makes an appearance. It seems as though Jericho was initially slated to have a bigger role in the film, but another recent horror movie caused director Damien Leone to re-think the ending. Jericho explained the change in a recent interview with ScreenRant.
wrestlinginc.com
Why 'All Ego' Ethan Page Ended His Fake Name No Gimmicks V-Log
Vlogs in professional wrestling have become commonplace in recent years. The Young Bucks, founders and core members of All Elite Wrestling, popularized the trend with their series "Being The Elite," which began during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling back in 2016. Since then, many wrestlers have followed suit by picking up their cameras and documenting their unique lives as professional wrestlers. However, there is one vlog series that has been missed in recent months. In May, "All Ego" Ethan Page announced the end of his "Fake Name No Gimmicks V-log," a show that had been consistently uploaded to YouTube every Wednesday by the Impact Wrestling-turned-AEW star for over three years.
