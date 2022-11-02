Read full article on original website
Tractor-trailer explodes after crashing into overpass on Pa. Turnpike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded after crashing into an overpass along the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate, while approaching the exit ramp near the Irwin interchange.Officials say there's no concerns over the stability of the overpass at this time.
Crash involving tractor trailers, tanker truck forces 60-mile detour for Turnpike drivers
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A crash involving at least two tractor trailers shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours Thursday morning and forced drivers to take a 60-mile detour.The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits.In addition to the tractor trailers, the crash caused a tanker truck to hit the median barrier.Crews spent hours clearing the scene, prompting a 60-mile detour for drivers. There were significant delays on both sides of the highway for hours. Crews finally cleared the scene after 2 p.m.Drivers heading through that area have been urged to watch for slowdowns and delays.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Missouri bridge collapse- One dead & three injured after four people became trapped as concrete was poured at work site
ONE person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge collapsed while it was under construction. The bridge, near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed while workers were pouring concrete. Officials were called to the scene at 1.44pm, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sarah Boyd. Four became trapped...
'This whole stretch of road is bad:' Woman killed in crash on Route 22
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV claimed the life of a woman this morning at an intersection on Route 22 that's become notorious for violent and deadly collisions. According to first responders, this morning's tragedy wasn't the first one at this intersection and they're sure it will not be the last. It was about 10:30 a.m. when first responders said a woman driving an SUV tried to cross Route 22 in Salem Township and never made it to the other side. "She pulled out in front of a truck, obviously, she was t-boned," explained Steven Rosatti assistant...
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
Who pays when debris flies off a truck and cracks your windshield?
Who pays after debris from the truck hits your car windshield and causes damage?
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Man dies in freak kayak accident while driving in the Upper Peninsula
A 31-year-old man was killed while driving on an Upper Peninsula highway after a kayak rack slipped from the roof of another vehicle and came crashing through his windshield.
Earthquake strikes Victoria as thousands of homes are wrecked by devastating floods - with the ground shaking after a loud boom
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Mansfield, in Victoria's northeast. GeoScience Australia reported the quake near the small town in the foothills of the Victorian Alps just after 9am on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of five kilometres with GeoScience Australia receiving 97 reports from residents...
A train passenger saw a woman waving for help. It was a hiker who'd been missing
An injured hiker was trapped in the Colorado wilderness with a broken leg for two days. She was rescued after a train passenger spotted her frantically waving from the other side of a river.
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
One person dead after five-car collision on US 41
One person was killed in a five-car collision on US 41 after a driver fell asleep at the wheel, FHP said
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot crashes after foot slips off brake
The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Legend AL-3 Cub reported that, while landing at the airport in Minden, Nevada, the airplane “bounced a bit” and veered left. He corrected with right brake, however his foot slipped off the heel brake. During the subsequent attempt to apply rudder control, he...
Biker killed in fiery crash on Angeles Forest Highway
A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning after crashing with a vehicle near Angelus Forest Highway in Tujunga. The crash took place near Clearcreek Truck Trail just after 9 a.m. according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist got into a crash with a car and shortly after the bike burst into flames. A Sigalert was issued at 9:55 a.m. closing the northbound and southbound lanes of Angeles Forest Highway for an unknown duration. It's unclear what exactly caused the crash. The identity of the motorcycle driver has not been announced.
Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
Four injured after helicopter crashes in woods
Four people have been rushed to hospital after a helicopter crashed in woodland in Wales. Emergency services were called to a location near Llanelidian in Ruthin, Denbighshire on Tuesday evening. North Wales Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene. Chief inspector David Cust said none of the helicopter’s four occupants were believed to have suffered life threatening or life changing injuries. Two of the casualties were taken to Denbighshire’s Glan Clwyd Hospital, Welsh Ambulance Service said. North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan,...
BBC
Horses 'shaken' by 'deliberate' fire at stable near Bristol
Firefighters believe a blaze at a stable was started deliberately. Crews from Kingswood, Yate and Hicks Gate were called to Westerleigh Road in Pucklechurch, near Bristol, on Friday at 22:31 GMT. Part of a building, including the roof, was destroyed and horses were "shaking" after the blaze, their owner said.
BBC
Missing dog: Jack Russell jumps out of car window on Severn bridge
A dog owner is appealing for help to find her missing Jack Russell who managed to open a car window and jump out in queuing motorway traffic. Louise Boss did not immediately realise Mouser had got free while on the Prince of Wales Bridge over the River Severn between Wales and England.
BBC
Dorking crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with van
A 21-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a van. Police said his black Honda motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Caddy collided on Ranmore Common Road in Dorking, Surrey, just before 16:30 GMT on Friday. It happened at a junction with an unnamed gravel track about half a mile...
