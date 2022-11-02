Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is difficult. If I look at it factually, I can stand here and tell you we were the better team. We were in complete control. The boys were excellent for large parts but the underlying story is that we don't manage certain moments on the pitch that are unacceptable at this level. You are going to get punished every time. You can play as well as you want and stick to the game plan as well as you want. If you can't defend a basic ball hung up to your back post and you can't lock down a counter-attack it is going to be tough and we get punished.

10 HOURS AGO