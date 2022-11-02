Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength
Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace. So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Manchester City Complete The Transfer Of Emilio Lawrence
Manchester City have finally signed Emilio Lawrence from Everton for their development squad.
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
BBC
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
BBC
Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: What O'Neil said
Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is difficult. If I look at it factually, I can stand here and tell you we were the better team. We were in complete control. The boys were excellent for large parts but the underlying story is that we don't manage certain moments on the pitch that are unacceptable at this level. You are going to get punished every time. You can play as well as you want and stick to the game plan as well as you want. If you can't defend a basic ball hung up to your back post and you can't lock down a counter-attack it is going to be tough and we get punished.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source
Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
SB Nation
Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round
Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Opposition Analysis | Back on Home Turf
It’s back to the familiar confines of Goodison Park for Frank Lampard’s Blues this weekend, following their 0-0 away trip to Craven Cottage. Today, Everton play host to Leicester City in the early evening kickoff and will be looking to heap more pain onto former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers.
BBC
Carlisle United close part of ground because of fan behaviour
Carlisle United are closing the area behind the dugouts at Brunton Park because of fan misbehaviour. The club is facing two investigations by the Football Association relating to incidents home and away. At their home match with Leyton Orient last month, visiting manager Richie Wellens said that he had coins...
Amadou Onana watching Lampard’s goals to help open his Everton account
Amadou Onana has been watching clips of his manager’s goals in an attempt to improve his all-round game after failing to score this season
BBC
T20 World Cup: England reach semi-finals with nervy win over Sri Lanka
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Group 1, Sydney Cricket Ground. Sri Lanka 141-8 (20 overs): Nissanka 67 (45); Wood 3-26 England 144-6 (19.4 overs): Hales 47 (30), Stokes 42* (36) England survived a scare to reach the semi-finals of Men's T20 World Cup with a nerve-jangling four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Sydney.
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: FA appeals against Liverpool manager's £30,000 fine for red card
The Football Association has appealed against the sanction given to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following his sending off during his side's win over Manchester City last month. Klopp received a £30,000 fine from an independent regulatory commission but no touchline ban. He was dismissed after berating a referee's assistant...
BBC
Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC
'We earned it' - Moyes happy to give youngsters their chance in Europe
David Moyes has praised his players after they became the first team to win all six group games in the Europa Conference League. The Hammers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Bucharest on Thursday, with Moyes also able to blood a number of youngsters and rest senior players before Sunday's game with Crystal Palace.
