Terra Founder Do Kwon Still Defiant as South Korea Cancels Passport
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon has reportedly moved to an undisclosed European country via Dubai and Singapore. South Korean prosecutors have reportedly gained evidence that Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon directed an employee to manipulate market prices of the firm’s cryptocurrency Terra. The Korean Broadcasting System reported on Thursday...
Project Cedar: NY Fed Launches Effort To Design Wholesale CBDC
Project Cedar will investigate CBDC design choices and technical features, the NY Innovation Center said. The Federal Reserve is taking the first steps toward making cross-border payments faster and more secure. The central bank’s New York branch is developing a framework for a potential wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC)...
MSCI Enlists Goldman Sachs To Organize Crypto Market Chaos
Coin Metrics joins financial services giants in defining digital asset categories for investors looking to navigate the space. MSCI is bringing to market four digital asset indexes and has partnered with Goldman Sachs and Coin Metrics to create a classification system for the nascent space. The New York-based company is...
Web3 Watch: New OpenSea Security Features and London’s NFT Vending Machine
DappRadar reported that the NFT trading volume in October decreased by 30% from September. Art Gobblers became the talk of the NFT community this week after raking in over $20 million in the project’s first 24 hours on the Blur marketplace. The Paradigm-backed collection also generated controversy for its...
Latest in Crypto Hiring: Layoffs Pile Up as Bear Market Crawls On
BitMEX reduces headcount amid refocus on crypto derivatives while Dapper Labs cuts staff by 22%. Following staff cuts by major crypto companies such as Coinbase and Gemini earlier this year, a fresh round of reported layoffs and restructurings further accelerated the industry’s churn this week. Crypto exchange BitMEX has...
Q&A: Immutable’s Alex Connolly on Protecting NFT Creator Royalties
GameStop’s NFT marketplace officially went live on ImmutableX earlier this week. Digital collectibles startup Immutable is doubling down on its layer-2 blockchain scaling solution for NFTs in a bid to better enforce royalty payouts, the company said Friday. It plans to expand how the unit, ImmutableX, works by including...
Why DAO Treasuries Should Be Put to Work
With billions of dollars in native tokens sitting in DAO treasuries, some in DeFi are seeking ways to generate yield on languishing crypto. DAO treasuries are collectively valued at billions of dollars. A large chunk of that money sits unused, generating no yield. Yep, DAOs are keeping their eggs in...
What Is a SubDAO? A Way To Keep Governance Decentralized
SubDAOs and MetaDAOs may be in the cards for many protocols as they scale, but implementation is still an issue. Heavy-hitter DeFi protocols MakerDAO and dYdX are considering changing up their governance structures. Blockchain protocols are commonly governed by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), a collective of individuals who manage the...
Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Says Bad Debt Contained in ‘Rotten Arms’
Embattled Iris Energy appears confident that its $103 million debt has been contained within special purpose vehicles. Bitcoin miner Iris Energy remains defiant despite facing debt default on $103 million in loans next week. In a recent SEC filing, the Australia-based firm said that while it can generate $2 million...
POW Isn’t Dead: Merged Mining Solves Bitcoin’s Energy Problem
Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game. Bitcoin’s novel proof-of-work (PoW) consensus model is a technological marvel. It enabled the world’s first decentralized monetary system and paved the way for new distributed technologies underpinning a $1 trillion industry. However, several factors currently threaten the existence of PoW, leading to historically low levels of bitcoin mining profitability, high energy consumption and concerns about the network’s long-term survival.
Meta Pins Web3 Hopes on Instagram Creators Minting NFTs
Meta’s latest blockchain offering will let a select group of US creators on Instagram mint NFTs and sell the digital assets directly via the social media platform. The company said it won’t charge any service fees until 2024 and will cover any gas costs incurred by both creators and collectors for the time being. However, any in-app purchases of NFTs are still subject to applicable Android and iOS app store fees.
Canada Moves To Protect Financial Sector From Crypto ‘Challenges’
Canada is opening consultations with crypto industry stakeholders as part of a formal legislative review of the financial sector. In Canada, the government is entering consultations with crypto industry stakeholders to address the digitalization of money, which it sees challenging democratic institutions around the world. The North American nation, which...
More Delistings of Blockchain ETFs Could be Coming
So-called blockchain ETFs in the US are under threat, industry watchers say, as the drawdown highlights oversaturation in the segment. The delisting of several crypto-related ETFs in Australia could become a global trend, industry participants said, considering issuers may be forced to ditch similar investment products marketed around the market’s upswing.
