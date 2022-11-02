Read full article on original website
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
Andrew Copp’s first goal as a Red Wing leads Detroit past Capitals
DETROIT – Andrew Copp scored his first goal as a Detroit Red Wings at an ideal moment, snapping a tie with 3:50 remaining in regulation to lift his team to a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena. Ville Husso made 33 saves as the Red...
NHL
Canucks Announce Special Community & Fan Engagement Nights for November
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are excited to share more details about their upcoming Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule for the month of November. After the Reverse Retro launch to start the month, there are other exciting nights throughout November including two more Reverse Retro games, Bieksa's retirement, Armed Forces Appreciation Night, and World Cup Kickoff.
Big-hype prospects: Fabian Lysell, Lane Hutson and a look at the 2023 Draft
Welcome to PHR’s Big Hype Prospects series. Like the MLB Trade Rumors series of the same name, we’ll be taking a regular look at the performances of top prospects from across the hockey world. We’ll look at drafted prospects who are rising, others who are struggling, and prospects for the upcoming draft who are notable.
Sporting News
Why did the Bruins sign Mitchell Miller? Boston gives former Coyotes draft pick second chance despite bullying history
Mitchell Miller is getting a second chance at potentially playing in the NHL, as the Bruins announced on Friday that they signed the former Coyotes draft pick to an AHL contract. Miller came into the spotlight around the 2020 NHL Draft, and for all the wrong reasons. The fourth-round selection...
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
Projected Lineup: November 3 at Tampa Bay
TAMPA, FL. - Defenseman Calvin de Haan is expected to return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup Thursday as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The left-handed defenseman has been out of the lineup since Saturday, October 22 in Calgary due to an injury. de Haan scored in that game, his first goal and point of the season.
Dahlin will miss Saturday's game in Tampa with an upper-body injury.
Buffalo is already missing Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju and Ilya Lyubushkin from the lineup. Don Granato declined to say if the injury resulted from the fight Dahlin was in.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2022
Golden Knights shoot for seven in a row against Canadiens. The Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0) continue their five-game road trip as they take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at the Bell Centre. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES.
NHL
Avs Prospect Round Up: Nov. 3
Updates on Colorado's prospects in the junior, collegiate and European levels. With the NHL 2022-23 season underway, here's this week's update revolving around Avalanche prospects from the AHL, junior, collegiate and European levels. Here are some updates from the past week:. LEIVERMANN PACES FIGHTING IRISH WITH GOALS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES.
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
Video Review: ANA @ VAN - 17:38 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review determined that the puck crossed the Vancouver goal line in a legal fashion, before the referee blew his whistle to stop play. Rantanen hat trick propels Avalanche by Blue Jackets in Global Series. MacKinnon has four assists for Colorado; Laine scores in hometown in Finland for Columbus.
NHL
VGK Announce Updated National Television Broadcast Schedule
VEGAS (November 4, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 4, an updated schedule of national television broadcasts for the team during the 2022-23 regular season. The Golden Knights have been featured in two national broadcasts already this season, October 11 in Los Angeles and October 25 in San Jose, which both aired exclusively on ESPN and resulted in wins for the club.
FOX Sports
Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh
With the Penguins trying to end a six-game losing streak, the Kraken knew they were going to face a desperate and determined Pittsburgh squad, and they were right. Seattle found themselves playing a lot in their own zone working to defend against a forward group that includes Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. The home team was able to tilt the ice their way but, as Dave Hakstol said, the Kraken did "bend but not break," to earn a win. Martin Jones was solid and calm in net, Pittsburgh's power play stayed quiet, and a former Penguin was the player to deliver the game-winner to Seattle.
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker
Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
