Barry County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer

BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
ELSIE, MI
WZZM 13

4 hospitalized after three-car crash in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving several injured victims that happened Saturday afternoon in Tallmadge Township. Investigators say shortly after 3 p.m., a Chevrolet Impala was headed East on Lake Michigan Drive near Sessions Drive, and quickly changed lanes to...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Multiple Hospitalizations in Multi-Vehicle Pileup on M-45

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Five persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup between Allendale and Standale on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a eastbound sedan on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) tried to make a sudden lane change near Sessions Drive, about a half mile before the Kent County line, around 3 PM. The move was necessitated by the driver apparently not noticing a vehicle ahead with a turn signal on, and in the process, the secaan struck a second eastbound vehicle.
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Grandville man seriously injured following motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Thursday in Aetna Township. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says once deputies were on scene it was determined, a 35-year old man from Grandville was traveling northbound on Northland Dr. on a motorcycle when he was passing a line of vehicles on the left in a no passing zone.
GRANDVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI

