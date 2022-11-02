Read full article on original website
Elsie teen dies after crash with tractor-trailer
BINGHAM TWP, MI— A 19-year-old man died after his car collided with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and St. Johns Police officers responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Rd. in Bingham Township, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
WZZM 13
4 hospitalized after three-car crash in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash involving several injured victims that happened Saturday afternoon in Tallmadge Township. Investigators say shortly after 3 p.m., a Chevrolet Impala was headed East on Lake Michigan Drive near Sessions Drive, and quickly changed lanes to...
Drive-by shooting leaves Ottawa County home damaged, no injuries reported
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Olive Township home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in drive-by shooting that did not hit anyone inside, police say. Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to the 100 block of 104th Avenue for a report of shots fired at an occupied home in the area, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
‘They’re going to pay,’ says mom of bicyclist shot and killed near Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- At a candlelight vigil to honor her son, Brandi Coronado didn’t hesitate to voice her anger toward whoever shot and killed him. “They’re going to find him and they’re going to pay,” she said Friday while briefly stepping away from a vigil for 18-year-old Kane Coronado.
14-year-old student charged after setting off fireworks in West Michigan high school
A teen accused of detonating fireworks at a West Michigan high school was charged this week after the explosions led others to believe there was an active shooter, deputies say.
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.
whtc.com
Multiple Hospitalizations in Multi-Vehicle Pileup on M-45
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Five persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup between Allendale and Standale on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a eastbound sedan on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) tried to make a sudden lane change near Sessions Drive, about a half mile before the Kent County line, around 3 PM. The move was necessitated by the driver apparently not noticing a vehicle ahead with a turn signal on, and in the process, the secaan struck a second eastbound vehicle.
60-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Georgetown Township (Georgetown Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street at around 6.15 p.m.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
iheart.com
Man given probation for assault, holding woman at gunpoint in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - A two-year probation sentence has been handed down to a 34-year-old man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her in Norton Shores. Pedro Estrada pleaded no contest in september following the January incident at the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park. The woman was...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Grandville man seriously injured following motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Thursday in Aetna Township. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says once deputies were on scene it was determined, a 35-year old man from Grandville was traveling northbound on Northland Dr. on a motorcycle when he was passing a line of vehicles on the left in a no passing zone.
'I feel lost': Cousin of murdered 18-year-old hopes tips will lead to answers, justice
WYOMING, Mich. — Just like the friends of the teenager who was shot and killed Tuesday while riding his bike, some of his closest family members are heartbroken, and now, focused on getting justice. 18-year-old Josiphi Coronado said Tuesday, November 1, was just like any other day. "I come...
abc57.com
Deputies conducting death investigation after man found in farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found in remote farm field Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 68000 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m. after a man looking for hunting property found the body.
Paralyzed crash survivor finds strength to walk again
A man from the Muskegon area beat the odds after he was involved in a serious motorcycle crash in September.
whtc.com
Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
‘It’s senseless to all of us,’ says friend of bicyclist who was shot and killed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Friends of 18-year-old Kane Coronado say they cannot comprehend who would shoot him. A member of a West Michigan bicycle group, Coronado was riding his bike along a wooded road near the Grand River when he was shot and killed.
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
Kalamazoo man’s death suspicious after body found in remote farm field
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a Kalamazoo man whose body was found Thursday, Nov. 3, in a remote farm field east of South Haven. The name of the 33-year-old man has not been released. A man who told police he...
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
