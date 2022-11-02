Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
90 Plus: Rayne’s Curley Sonnier looks back on a century of life
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — In Rayne lives a man who has reached 100 years old. Curley Sonnier says he’s a man of few words but fond memories. Sonnier was born near Morse, Louisiana. “They call that place Lyons Point, that’s about three miles from Morse,” Sonnier said....
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Despite being fired by the Lafayette crematory board, the employee who released details on the cremation of Tyler Girard in text messages to her husband and on social media did not commit a reportable crime. The process is supposed to be private and all details...
Lafayette’s first Black-owned furniture moving business owner, dies
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One of Acadiana’s most respected business leaders has died at the age of 85. Alex Louis, whose company called itself the “Best Movers in Town” died on October 31 in his home surrounded by family and friends. As the first black owned furniture moving business in the area, Alex Louis Furniture […]
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana
Student Arrested in Connection with Threatening Note Discovered at High School in Louisiana. Jennings, Louisiana – On November 3, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on October 10, 2022, Jeff Davis Sheriff School resource deputies were told that a threatening note had been discovered. Around 9:30 a.m., faculty at Jennings High School discovered the note and reported it to deputies.
Think the library morality police are about shielding kids’ eyes from indecency? Think again. It’s all about control.
I apologize for the graphic language on the banners in the photo above but I am posting the image as a reminder that The Repugnant defenders of all that is decent and good continue to pursue their quest to purge all “objectionable” material from the public libraries in Louisiana.
67-Year Old Lafayette Bicyclist Dead After Friday Night Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A bicyclist riding down the highway Friday night was tragically struck and killed. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton was riding down Louisiana Highway 94 late Friday night, but did not have a rear reflector and was wearing dark clothing when a 2002 Chevy Malibu struck his bicycle.
Mother of bullied New Iberia Senior High student wants to bring awareness
A bullying incident at a New Iberia Senior High School football game has New Iberia's Dawn Guidry upset over the lack f help for her daughter.
Omelette Fire Starters: Schexnaider men responsible for getting fire nice and hot to cook eggs
For the last 35 years, Elray Schexnaider has been responsible for keeping the fire nice and hot to cook the eggs in the 12-foot wide skillet for the Giant Omelette Festival. The cooking of the eggs takes place Sunday afternoon in downtown Abbeville in front of the courthouse. While most...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 10
Week 10 of the high school football season in South Louisiana provides plenty of games with postseason implications, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the important contests in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Walker-Denham Springs, Woodlawn-Scotlandville and Lafayette-New Iberia are among...
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Jennings teen arrested for writing threatening note
The note was left at the school on October 10; the student was arrested on terrorizing today after an investigation.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 4, 2022, that on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Deputies received information of someone allegedly attempting to steal an automobile from an address in the 500 Block of Highway 90, in Jennings, Louisiana.
Southern Soul Food Showdown
JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 10th Annual Soulfood Showdown is Nov. 12 in Jeanerette. The showdown will last from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. This is an annual fundraiser to raise money for Mardi Gras. The categories include: best fries, best greens, best pork delicacy, best rice and gravy, and an open category for anything else. Cook teams entry is $100 for amateurs and $200 for professionals.
Caskets line aisle at Cathedral of St. John for mass honoring unclaimed bodies
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
Louisiana Hiker Found Alive After Missing for Four Days
In today’s world, good news is getting harder and harder to come by. However, today, we have quite a bit of good news to share with you, and we believe this news is worth celebrating. When it comes to a missing person, it always feels worse and worse, the...
Iberia Parish burn ban rescinded
The Iberia Parish burn has been rescinded. The ban was issued on October 6, 2022, because of dry conditions in the area.
