ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey asks residents: Who should the next police chief be?

Those were the primary words used by those who attended an open forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at PPG Paints Arena, pertaining to the traits that the next Pittsburgh Chief of Police should have. The city has been without a permanent chief since Scott Schubert announced his departure in late...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Coroner called to reported shooting in Westmoreland County

Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Rostraver, Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatch confirms police and EMS activity in the 200 block of Sara Way. The coroner has also been called to the scene. The address is the location of the Rostraver Square shopping plaza. There is no...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent speaks on issues facing district

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent talked about how the district can do better for students and staff and his vision for the future on Friday.KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso caught up with Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters after speaking at a meet and greet at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Education. "We have to be a school district that builds the capacity of our staff so the education and experiencing they are receiving are robust," Walters said. His plan to close the achievement gap and improve test scores: "Teachers now need new strategies, need new ways that they can really develop...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House catches fire in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy