Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey asks residents: Who should the next police chief be?
Those were the primary words used by those who attended an open forum on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at PPG Paints Arena, pertaining to the traits that the next Pittsburgh Chief of Police should have. The city has been without a permanent chief since Scott Schubert announced his departure in late...
Pittsburgh officials hoping to move homeless people from encampments to new shelter
As a new shelter is scheduled to open in Downtown Pittsburgh in the coming weeks, officials said they are hoping to move homeless people from encampments to the new site. Dubbed Second Avenue Commons, the 45,000-square foot, five-story facility will have 43 single-room apartments and operate year-round. It will be open to adults and their pets and belongings.
Airman assigned to Pittsburgh International Airport wing found dead
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — An airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station was found dead Saturday morning. According to the chief of public affairs at the 911th Airlift Wing, Marjorie A. Schurr, the airman was found in his Wilkins Township home at around 8 a.m.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
wtae.com
Inside Pittsburgh's homeless camps with Light of Life Rescue Mission
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is expected to remove homeless encampments within the second week of November. Before that happens, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 went out with the Light of Life Rescue Mission as they do their outreach to homeless people. See the video above for the full story. Light of...
Ex-wives of local man charged in Las Vegas murder share their stories, fears
It was a horrific crime: A special needs woman from Bethel Park found dead in the Nevada desert after being suffocated. How did she end up there? According to federal prosecutors, it was because of Pennsylvania man John Chapman. Chapman is accused of driving Jaimie Feden to Vegas under the...
‘Fall back’ in Pittsburgh: Where the daylight saving debate stands
PITTSBURGH — This weekend, Pittsburgh and much of the country will turn the clocks back one hour even though some lawmakers already agreed to end the back-and-forth between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time. Several viewers reached out to Channel 11 to ask why we’ll still “fall back” Sunday...
Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds rally in Bethel Park, joined by Ben Carson
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Governor Doug Mastriano held a rally in Bethel Park on Wednesday. Mastriano was joined by former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. The pair spoke to supporters at the Crowne Plaza Suites in Bethel Park. Mastriano criticized opponent Josh Shapiro for rising...
2 men shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two men were shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Friday. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7 p.m. Once on the scene, first responders located two male victims. One suffered gunshot wounds...
nextpittsburgh.com
Voter turnout in Allegheny County reflects disparities and inequalities
This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. The issues that loom over Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections are monumental. The next governor will have sway over state...
Voters at western Pa. Trump rally now say they embrace Oz
LATROBE — The last time former President Donald Trump came to Westmoreland County on a rainy day in May, many Republican voters indicated they were skeptical and outright suspicious of Dr. Mehmet Oz. Now? Well, if a survey of a few of the hundreds streaming in for Saturday’s Trump...
Officials say a request for police presence during Brighton Heights funeral was ‘not fulfilled’
PITTSBURGH — Officials say police were asked to be at the funeral service at Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights before five people were shot but the request was not fulfilled, as Target 11′s Rick Earle reported just hours after the shooting happened. To search this conclusion,...
Monroeville volunteer firefighter dies after complications from surgery
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 announced the death of firefighter and paramedic Michael Guido Wednesday. Guido died Nov. 1 due to surgical complications, according to the release. He joined the department in 2015 and was a “live-in” member. Guido responded to thousands of calls during...
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
State House candidate assaulted inside Fayette Co. home
A candidate running for a state House seat in the 51st District says he intends to stay in the race, despite being assaulted at his Fayette County home.
New details released about 2 Pittsburgh police officers asked to monitor Brighton Heights funeral
PITTSBURGH — Exclusive new details have been released about two Pittsburgh Police officers who were supposed to be monitoring a funeral last Friday when a mass shooting broke out, injuring six people. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke the story about the two officers just hours after the shooting....
wtae.com
Coroner called to reported shooting in Westmoreland County
Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Rostraver, Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatch confirms police and EMS activity in the 200 block of Sara Way. The coroner has also been called to the scene. The address is the location of the Rostraver Square shopping plaza. There is no...
Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent speaks on issues facing district
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent talked about how the district can do better for students and staff and his vision for the future on Friday.KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso caught up with Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters after speaking at a meet and greet at the University of Pittsburgh's School of Education. "We have to be a school district that builds the capacity of our staff so the education and experiencing they are receiving are robust," Walters said. His plan to close the achievement gap and improve test scores: "Teachers now need new strategies, need new ways that they can really develop...
House catches fire in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Washington County overnight. 911 dispatchers confirmed a house fire in the 100 block of Gibson Avenue in Washington. The call came in after 1:30 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 2:30 a.m. No word yet on the extent...
Police: Woman shot over apparent parking dispute in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood overnight over an apparent parking dispute. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Goettmann Street just after midnight for reports of multiple shots fired. At the scene, police said they found a...
Comments / 0