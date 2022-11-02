Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gets into it with fans for banging on glass
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t just his team’s poor third period that drew the ire of Penguins coach Mike Sullivan during the Sabres’ 6-3 comeback win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Amidst a scrum on the ice, it appeared a fan began banging on the glass behind the Pittsburgh bench, bumping Sullivan. Security quickly […]
How to Watch the New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a much-needed statement win on Thursday, and now look for some consistency as they prepare for an afternoon clash with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a horrendous loss to another team from New York earlier this week, the Red Wings came...
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
NHL
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
NBC Sports
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point
The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series in Finland and was asked about the Bruins signing Miller. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court...
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets
COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
Canucks Announce Special Community & Fan Engagement Nights for November
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are excited to share more details about their upcoming Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule for the month of November. After the Reverse Retro launch to start the month, there are other exciting nights throughout November including two more Reverse Retro games, Bieksa's retirement, Armed Forces Appreciation Night, and World Cup Kickoff.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season and dropped the club to 3-7-1 overall. The...
NHL
Laine disappointed with Blue Jackets' Global Series losses in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland -- Patrik Laine didn't want to reflect on the good that happened this week in his return to his hometown. The pain of another loss, another game the Columbus Blue Jackets let get away, was too raw to allow the forward much room for positivity. So, after a...
NHL
Rantanen hat trick propels Avalanche past Blue Jackets at Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick for the Colorado Avalanche when they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in his home country, 6-3 in the 2022 NHL Global Series at Nokia Arena on Friday. Rantanen, who also had an assist, was born in Nousiainen, a little more than...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets finish time in Finland with loss
Jenner scores, Korpisalo returns in a setback against the Avalanche. The Blue Jackets' time in Finland for the NHL Global Series came to a close with a 5-1 loss to Colorado in Tampere. Colorado scored three goals in a 3:28 span of the second period to break a 1-1 tie and take control in a loss that became the Jackets' fifth straight setback. Boone Jenner scored the lone CBJ goal in the contest.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Flames Preview
Nashville Looks to Break Three-Game Road Losing Streak in Calgary. The Nashville Predators continue their swing through the Great White North with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The puck drops at Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South....
Comments / 0