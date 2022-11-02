ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NHL

Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son

DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player

NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago

WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point

The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series in Finland and was asked about the Bruins signing Miller. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'

The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks

The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings

Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Global Series Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blue Jackets

COLORADO AVALANCHE (4-4-1) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (3-7-0) 12 PM MT | NOKIA ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first of two games of the 2022 NHL Global Series - Finland. The contests will both be played at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Canucks Announce Special Community & Fan Engagement Nights for November

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are excited to share more details about their upcoming Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule for the month of November. After the Reverse Retro launch to start the month, there are other exciting nights throughout November including two more Reverse Retro games, Bieksa's retirement, Armed Forces Appreciation Night, and World Cup Kickoff.
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season and dropped the club to 3-7-1 overall. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Morning Musings: Blue Jackets finish time in Finland with loss

Jenner scores, Korpisalo returns in a setback against the Avalanche. The Blue Jackets' time in Finland for the NHL Global Series came to a close with a 5-1 loss to Colorado in Tampere. Colorado scored three goals in a 3:28 span of the second period to break a 1-1 tie and take control in a loss that became the Jackets' fifth straight setback. Boone Jenner scored the lone CBJ goal in the contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Game Day: Preds at Flames Preview

Nashville Looks to Break Three-Game Road Losing Streak in Calgary. The Nashville Predators continue their swing through the Great White North with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Thursday. The puck drops at Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Bally Sports South....
NASHVILLE, TN

