Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
TechRadar
After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
CNET
Charging your iPhone isn't always as simple as plugging it into a power source, especially when you're in a rush and need your phone to charge as quickly as possible. You need to take into account where your phone is being plugged in, what settings are enabled (or disabled) on your phone, and what kind of charger you're using. If not, you might end up with an iPhone that's barely charged and will probably die when you need it most.
When you first bought your iPhone it worked as fast as lightening. You could load pages in mere seconds and never had to wait longer than a few short minutes to enjoy an app you downloaded. But it may feel like those days are a distant memory — because your phone is as slow as honey these days. So, what’s the actual problem? Do you need a brand new battery, or worse, a whole new phone? Before you go to (expensive) extremes, try changing a few iPhone settings that are known as battery drainers. These are the three settings iPhone experts say you should change immediately because they drain your battery.
Android Authority
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
The Verge
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Android Authority
Just be wary of your carrier's charges. If you need an urgent internet connection for your iPad or laptop, one possibility would be to set up a personal hotspot on your iPhone. This is when your device acts as a mobile router and provides an internet connection to your other devices via your phone’s data plan. It works great, but there are downsides. The carrier fees for this can be quite expensive, it can run down your phone battery very quickly, and it obviously swallows up your monthly data plan quicker as well. If all that doesn’t bother you, read on to find out how to set it up.
CNET
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
daystech.org
Taking a glance again at one other week of reports and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop consists of the iPhone 15 5G battle, extra iPhone wi-fi issues, iPhone SE specs leak, disappointing MacEbook Pro delay, iPad Magic Keyboard evaluate, remembering the U2 nightmare, and Union success in Scotland.
daystech.org
Taking a glance again at seven days of stories and headlines internationally of Android, this week’s Android Circuit consists of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks, Google ignores benchmarking, Pixel 7a specs, Huawei wins smartphone digicam award, Razr 2022 and Nokia X30 5G evaluations, Qualcomm’s smartphone prediction, and killing the iMessaging killer.
daystech.org
The iOS 16 was the final main software program replace by Apple for iPhone customers. After the iOS 16 was rolled out, Apple launched yet another replace to it, the iOS 16.1 which got here with fixes to bugs and different points. Now as per current reviews, Apple is gearing...
CNET
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
TechCrunch
In 2010, Steve Jobs famously touted four inches as the ideal screen size. “You can’t get your hand around it,” he noted as Android phones were slowly creeping up in size. “No one’s going to buy that.” The following year, Samsung released the first Galaxy Note. The 5.3-inch display elicited downright disgust from some. The first phablet of note was simply too big for pockets and hands.
9to5Mac
Samsung is continuing its obsession with Apple, this time with a new ad mocking the company for not releasing a foldable iPhone. The video argues that it’s “time to get off the fence” and make the jump to Samsung devices, rather than “wait” for Apple to match the features and products it already offers…
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most interesting and polarizing devices that we've seen this year. Samsung continues to iterate on its foldable form factor, providing you with a phone that unfolds into a tablet (or vice-versa.) But thanks to Samsung DeX, the Galaxy Fold 4 is actually a three-in-one device, as DeX mode makes it possible to use your Fold as a portable computer.
