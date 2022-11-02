ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Electric Shuffle opens its first Austin location

Electric Shuffle opened its first Austin location Nov. 4. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) London-based company Electric Shuffle is opening its doors in downtown Austin. Electric Shuffle features a modern twist on shuffleboard by using camera vision technology that was invented by a rocket scientist to keep track of the puck, keep score and add up to 20 people in a game.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 breweries coming soon to Austin this fall

The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Deep Purpl now serving Brazilian acai bowls, smoothies in Northwest Austin

Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) Deep Purpl, a Brazilian-style acai bowl and smoothie shop originally from Chicago, opened its first Texas location at 2525 W. Anderson Lane, #125, Austin, on Oct. 14. The business is located in Northcross Center, in the Walmart parking lot, next door to GameStop and offers bowls in four customizable sizes using acai sorbet as the base. 312-436-0162. www.deeppurplchicago.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin's 7 Best Indian Restaurants

We all have those cravings for an amazing butter chicken or some authentic dosas with coconut chutney, but when I was thinking about where I wanted to go to satisfy my taste buds I realized that my list of great Indian food around Austin was surprisingly short. After doing some research and asking around, here is your list of the best Indian restaurants around town.Sangam ChettinadThis restaurant claims to have the most authentic South Indian food, and from what I've heard, the claims might be true! Their menu features the traditional South Indian dishes of Idlis, Vadas, a variety of...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy