Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central Texas
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votes
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of Studios
Electric Shuffle opens its first Austin location
Electric Shuffle opened its first Austin location Nov. 4. (Courtesy Electric Shuffle) London-based company Electric Shuffle is opening its doors in downtown Austin. Electric Shuffle features a modern twist on shuffleboard by using camera vision technology that was invented by a rocket scientist to keep track of the puck, keep score and add up to 20 people in a game.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
tpr.org
Ready to toss your holiday pumpkin? 200 pigs in Bastrop County would like to call dibs
Carlton, a rescue mini pig living in East Austin, thought he could eat all the neighborhood pumpkins and then some. But his human decided maybe it would be best if he shared. Amanda Quick, a volunteer with Central Texas Pig Rescue, adopted Carlton in 2019. All the research she did to prepare for his arrival did not warn her about pigs' love for pumpkins.
2 breweries coming soon to Austin this fall
The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.
Gourdough’s Public House to close location on South Lamar
After being around for 10 years, Gourdough's Public House is closing its location on South Lamar Boulevard at the end of this week.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
This Texas Bakery Serves One Of 'America's Most Outrageous Donut Flavors'
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most outrageous donut flavors.
Lake Travis, Bowie call off final game of the season amid weather delay
Some schools pivoted quickly and moved Friday night football games to Thursday due to storms forecast throughout the Austin area, but some chose to keep the games on Friday and many are in lightning delays.
Two new bars to try in downtown Austin this fall
Both Rosie’s Wine Bar, and Howards Bar and Club serve drinks and small plates. (Courtesy Justin Cook) Two new spots to grab a drink—Howards Bar and Club, and Rosie’s Wine Bar—opened in downtown Austin on Oct. 4. Howards features craft cocktails, including draft espresso martinis and...
Black-owned craft store Blow Candle Co. opens in Leander, specializing in handmade home fragrances
Craft store Blow Candle Co. opened in Leander on Sept. 17. (Courtesy Blow Candle Co.) Blow Candle Co. opened on Sept. 17 in Leander. The Black-owned, woman-owned craft store specializes in handmade fragrances, including candles, room and linen sprays, and diffusers. Every Friday-Saturday, candle pouring workshops are held at the...
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
Deep Purpl now serving Brazilian acai bowls, smoothies in Northwest Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) Deep Purpl, a Brazilian-style acai bowl and smoothie shop originally from Chicago, opened its first Texas location at 2525 W. Anderson Lane, #125, Austin, on Oct. 14. The business is located in Northcross Center, in the Walmart parking lot, next door to GameStop and offers bowls in four customizable sizes using acai sorbet as the base. 312-436-0162. www.deeppurplchicago.com.
Amy’s Ice Creams to Make Round Rock Debut
Founded in Austin in 1984, Amy’s has since then expanded significantly throughout the Austin area and into two other major Texas markets—San Antonio and Houston.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Tickets for new Georgetown music festival go fast, some fans disappointed
The two-day country music festival set to feature acts like Shenandoah, Tyler Childers, Wynona Judd, and T-Pain.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Austin's 7 Best Indian Restaurants
We all have those cravings for an amazing butter chicken or some authentic dosas with coconut chutney, but when I was thinking about where I wanted to go to satisfy my taste buds I realized that my list of great Indian food around Austin was surprisingly short. After doing some research and asking around, here is your list of the best Indian restaurants around town.Sangam ChettinadThis restaurant claims to have the most authentic South Indian food, and from what I've heard, the claims might be true! Their menu features the traditional South Indian dishes of Idlis, Vadas, a variety of...
Orobianco Italian Creamery is coming to Dripping Springs
Orobianco Italian Creamery will be at 27713 RR 12 in Dripping Springs. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamery) Orobianco Italian Creamery is set to open Jan. 1, 2023. It is Texas’ only water buffalo dairy and creamery. Founder Phil Giglio said the company produces gelato and cheeses from scratch using high-quality,...
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
23 ways to volunteer or give back in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
Backpack Friends volunteers fill food kits during Monday night packing parties throughout each school year. (Courtesy Backpack Friends) Local nonprofit groups offer a number of ways to volunteer throughout the year in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto. Volunteer opportunities included in this guide range from providing support to youth to...
