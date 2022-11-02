ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladue, MO

laduenews.com

Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue

Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
LADUE, MO
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Watson Road Construction Meeting Nov. 10

Residents who use Watson Road between Geyer Road and the St. Louis city limits may want to attend a public meeting about a project that will affect the corridor. The meeting will be on Thursday, Nov. 10, 4 to 6:30 p.m., at the Crestwood Community Center, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSNT News

America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
O'FALLON, IL
KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Trudy Busch Valentine Says Missouri Needs a Red Flag Law

Trudy Busch Valentine. Photo by Saint Louis University. (MISSOURINET) – Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine says Missouri needs a red flag law that keeps guns out of the hands of people who are considered a danger to themselves and others. Busch Valentine, who is running for U.S. Senate, says last...
MISSOURI STATE

