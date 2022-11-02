Read full article on original website
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect makes first court appearance Wednesday
LAUREL, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska quadruple homicide suspect will make is first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, is accused of shooting four victims before setting their homes on fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. All of the deaths took place on Elm Street in Laurel.
SHARE: Sioux City Police searching for missing autistic teenager
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old autistic teenager. Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Cecelia Park area wearing an orange hoodie and blue jeans. If you see him or know where he may...
South Sioux City Community Schools release final four candidates for Superintendent
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Community School District Board of Education has released its selection of four finalists to be interviewed for the position of SSC Superintendent. Jason Alexander is currently serving as the Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools. Derek Ippensen is currently the Norfolk...
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
Gov. Noem to hold town hall meeting in Yankton Saturday
YANKTON, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will hold a town hall meeting in Yankton on Saturday, November 5th. The town hall will be held at JoDeans Steakhouse at 2809 Broadway Ave in Yankton at 4:00 p.m.
Sioux City transit adds new route and extended hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Transit System will be adding a new route and extending fixed route and paratransit service. Effective Monday, November 14, 2022, the following changes will be:. Add a new route called Airport (#11) which will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial...
Hometown Farmer - KL Beef Co.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Kyle Lammers has always worked with cattle and now he is hoping his herd will provide a farming future for his children. Lammers lost his arm in a farming accident in 1998. "I was never concerned of not being able to do anything, I was more...
Former Iowa GOP chair, Sioux City businessman, Ray Hoffmann passes away
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland man who was once chairman of the Iowa Republican Party has passed away. Rienhold "Ray" Hoffmann of Correctionville was also a well-known Sioux City businessman, perhaps best known as the owner of Luciano's Restaurant and the Bada Bing Martini and Wine Bar on Historic Fourth Street.
Elk Point-Jefferson dominates Hot Springs to earn a spot in the state title game
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Hot Springs 47-14 in the SDHSAA Class 11B state semifinals. The Huskies advance to the state championship game next Friday where they will face Winner at the DakotaDome at 2:30 p.m.
Northwest Iowa hospitals join "Billion Pill Pledge" to reduce opioid addiction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two northwest Iowa hospitals are signing on to a new opioid-addiction prevention program. It's called the "Billion Pill Pledge," which is part of an effort to reduce leftover opioids after surgery by a billion pills each year, reducing the risk of those pills getting into the hands of people who shouldn't have them.
Wintery mix of snow and thunderstorms
Break out the windbreakers and cold weather wear if you're heading out today...it's 30 degrees cooler on average compared to yesterday. Today we have temperatures topping out in the 40s with a little more rain and snow in the forecast. Early Friday morning brought in early morning snow to Yankton...
Reminder! When you change your clocks, change your smoke alarm batteries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue is recommending you do one more important thing when you turn your clocks back this weekend, change the battery in your smoke detector. The Fire Rescue says the batteries need to be changed every six months. Also, make sure to check...
Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $5M to support homelessness assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year. “The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands...
TOTT - Jill Miller SHINE concert
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Anna Heller and Samantha Roth joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the Jill Miller SHINE concert, happening Dec. 2 at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. The concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m., is a benefit for charity care at Sioux City's Sunrise...
Woodbury Central outlasts H-M-S in a postseason thriller
MOVILLE, Iowa — Woodbury Central defeated Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 27-24 in the IHSAA Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Wildcats will once again appear at the UNI-Dome next week for the semifinal round.
Falcons return to the UNI-Dome with huge win over Western Christian
HAWARDEN, Iowa — West Sioux defeated Western Christian 49-20 in the IHSAA Class 1A state quarterfinals. The Falcons make their way back to the UNI-Dome next week for the semifinal round.
