Laurel, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Laurel quadruple homicide suspect makes first court appearance Wednesday

LAUREL, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska quadruple homicide suspect will make is first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, is accused of shooting four victims before setting their homes on fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. All of the deaths took place on Elm Street in Laurel.
LAUREL, NE
siouxlandnews.com

SHARE: Sioux City Police searching for missing autistic teenager

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are looking to the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old autistic teenager. Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Cecelia Park area wearing an orange hoodie and blue jeans. If you see him or know where he may...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City transit adds new route and extended hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Transit System will be adding a new route and extending fixed route and paratransit service. Effective Monday, November 14, 2022, the following changes will be:. Add a new route called Airport (#11) which will serve Sioux Gateway Airport, Sergeant Bluff, and industrial...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - KL Beef Co.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Kyle Lammers has always worked with cattle and now he is hoping his herd will provide a farming future for his children. Lammers lost his arm in a farming accident in 1998. "I was never concerned of not being able to do anything, I was more...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Former Iowa GOP chair, Sioux City businessman, Ray Hoffmann passes away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Siouxland man who was once chairman of the Iowa Republican Party has passed away. Rienhold "Ray" Hoffmann of Correctionville was also a well-known Sioux City businessman, perhaps best known as the owner of Luciano's Restaurant and the Bada Bing Martini and Wine Bar on Historic Fourth Street.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Northwest Iowa hospitals join "Billion Pill Pledge" to reduce opioid addiction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two northwest Iowa hospitals are signing on to a new opioid-addiction prevention program. It's called the "Billion Pill Pledge," which is part of an effort to reduce leftover opioids after surgery by a billion pills each year, reducing the risk of those pills getting into the hands of people who shouldn't have them.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Wintery mix of snow and thunderstorms

Break out the windbreakers and cold weather wear if you're heading out today...it's 30 degrees cooler on average compared to yesterday. Today we have temperatures topping out in the 40s with a little more rain and snow in the forecast. Early Friday morning brought in early morning snow to Yankton...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Finance Authority awards nearly $5M to support homelessness assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year. “The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct impact in helping thousands...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Jill Miller SHINE concert

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Anna Heller and Samantha Roth joined Taylor Deckert on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the Jill Miller SHINE concert, happening Dec. 2 at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre. The concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m., is a benefit for charity care at Sioux City's Sunrise...
SIOUX CITY, IA

