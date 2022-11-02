Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Utah's toymaker retires at 87, but passes on legacy of service and love
WEST JORDAN — Alton Thacker remembers a little girl in Mexico whose eyes lit up when she played with a wooden toy car for the first time, giggling as she rolled the car across her stomach and marveling at the light reflecting off the car. "When a little person...
Ogden, Utah Halloween 'Beetlejuice Girl' Has Been Found
Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Meet Frederick: Our Pet of the Week
Frederick has had a rough life but he doesn't let that stop him. He is working on being around children, and other dogs and cats. Freddy is a bit nervous around loud noises and sudden movements, but Hearts4Paws is continuing to work with him to get over his fear. He...
Group of Utah seniors takes trip to Idaho for lottery tickets
When you think of a field trip, you normally think of heading to a museum or a monument — not going across the state border for lottery tickets.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
Ready for a soggy Saturday?
Measurable moisture means business this weekend in northern Utah as our system taps into an atmospheric river flowing in from the northwest.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Lindon driver captures meteor on dashcam
A Lindon driver captured a meteor on their dashcam while driving home from the gym early Friday morning.
davisjournal.com
Former Bountiful resident performing with California theater group
It’s not often that you meet someone who can dance, act, sing and talk to you about anthropology. That’s one combination that makes Emery Ronan Bacon quite unique. The 24-year-old actress, who grew up in Bountiful and graduated from West High and later the University of California at Berkeley, has been charting her own professional course for years. She left Utah for Berkeley to study biology and anthropology, and after earning her undergraduate degree, she moved to San Jose. There, she became a member of the South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) troupe and is now part of the cast of “Company,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. It played at the Saratoga Civic Center last month.
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Vincent Surgical Arts is celebrating their 10th annual holiday party.
Vincent Surgical Arts is celebrating their 10th annual holiday party. Almost everything they offer will be on sale including select surgeries. The holiday party is November 5th, at The View Event Center located at 11649 S 4000 W Unit 310, South Jordan, UT 84009. RSVP at vincentsurgicalarts.com and all sale...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
gastronomicslc.com
Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend
More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) are set to turn the lights off for the last time this weekend. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note shared across social media reads:
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
If you're traveling for the holidays, now is the time to get your car ready
Fox 13's The PLACE and Les Schwab are teaming up for Candy Cane Corner, a holiday gift program for the families served by The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah and First Step House. Last year, through the generosity of the community, Candy Cane Corner provided holiday gifts to...
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
ksl.com
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
ksl.com
Attention turns to fixing historic Fisher Mansion as carriage house renovation nears completion
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite living in the Salt Lake Valley for most of his life, Baron Gajkowski was completely unfamiliar with the Fisher Mansion and its history until he was recently invited to tour its adjacent carriage house, a separate building being converted into a new recreation hub along the Jordan River Parkway.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Today's Forecast: a stormy weekend ahead!
Saturday: Rain and breezy. Highs: Near 50. Saturday Night: Rain/snow. Lows: Upper 30s. Sunday: Rain. Highs: Near 50. Saturday Night: Rain. Lows: Near 40. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-60s. A stormy weekend ahead:. A cold front is moving in today. Ahead of the front, northern Utah will experience rain in...
Salt Lake City landmarks to ‘Light the World in Teal’ for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3
Two Salt Lake City landmarks, the Salt Palace Convention Center and Utah Governor's Mansion, together with more than 800 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Celebrate International Hot Sauce Day with "Burn Your Tongue"
Burn Your Tongue can help you celebrate International Hot Sauce Day on November 5!. Roger Damptz, owner, joined us with a quick "trip around the world" with international sauces they carry at Burn Your Tongue. Hot Sauces are popular in all countries including our neighbor to the north, Canada, and...
Comments / 0