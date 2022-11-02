ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Meet Frederick: Our Pet of the Week

Frederick has had a rough life but he doesn't let that stop him. He is working on being around children, and other dogs and cats. Freddy is a bit nervous around loud noises and sudden movements, but Hearts4Paws is continuing to work with him to get over his fear. He...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

Former Bountiful resident performing with California theater group

It’s not often that you meet someone who can dance, act, sing and talk to you about anthropology. That’s one combination that makes Emery Ronan Bacon quite unique. The 24-year-old actress, who grew up in Bountiful and graduated from West High and later the University of California at Berkeley, has been charting her own professional course for years. She left Utah for Berkeley to study biology and anthropology, and after earning her undergraduate degree, she moved to San Jose. There, she became a member of the South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) troupe and is now part of the cast of “Company,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. It played at the Saratoga Civic Center last month.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Vincent Surgical Arts is celebrating their 10th annual holiday party.

Vincent Surgical Arts is celebrating their 10th annual holiday party. Almost everything they offer will be on sale including select surgeries. The holiday party is November 5th, at The View Event Center located at 11649 S 4000 W Unit 310, South Jordan, UT 84009. RSVP at vincentsurgicalarts.com and all sale...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend

More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) are set to turn the lights off for the last time this weekend. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note shared across social media reads:
MILLCREEK, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

If you're traveling for the holidays, now is the time to get your car ready

Fox 13's The PLACE and Les Schwab are teaming up for Candy Cane Corner, a holiday gift program for the families served by The Road Home and Volunteers of America, Utah and First Step House. Last year, through the generosity of the community, Candy Cane Corner provided holiday gifts to...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Today's Forecast: a stormy weekend ahead!

Saturday: Rain and breezy. Highs: Near 50. Saturday Night: Rain/snow. Lows: Upper 30s. Sunday: Rain. Highs: Near 50. Saturday Night: Rain. Lows: Near 40. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-60s. A stormy weekend ahead:. A cold front is moving in today. Ahead of the front, northern Utah will experience rain in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Celebrate International Hot Sauce Day with "Burn Your Tongue"

Burn Your Tongue can help you celebrate International Hot Sauce Day on November 5!. Roger Damptz, owner, joined us with a quick "trip around the world" with international sauces they carry at Burn Your Tongue. Hot Sauces are popular in all countries including our neighbor to the north, Canada, and...
OREM, UT

