On3.com

On300 safety Randon Fontennette decommits from Utah

Freeport (Texas) Brazosport four-star safety Randon Fontenette has decommitted from Utah, he announced on Thursday afternoon. Fontenette is the No. 372 overall prospect and No. 33 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 67 player in Texas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Daniels, No. 15 LSU outlast No. 6 Alabama, 32-31 in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — First-year LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was unflappable in the face of an Alabama defense that sacked him six times. First-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly made bold decisions while trying to capture a maiden victory over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Together, Daniels and Kelly helped produce a scene of sheer rapture at Death Valley —- something that was hard to envision when the two joined a program coming off consecutive non-winning seasons. Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU seized control of the SEC West race with 32-31 victory over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again

Lillard (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Lillard is hoping to return at some point during the Trail Blazers' six-game road trip, but it will not be Saturday. His next chance to return will come Monday in Miami. With Anfernee Simons (foot) also out, rookie Shaedon Sharpe should be in line for another healthy workload.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings

The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday

Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday

Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
