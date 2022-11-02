Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggest Winners & Losers from Jazz Decimating Lakers 130-116
The Utah Jazz decimated the Los Angeles Lakers.
Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
Iconic Donovan Mitchell mural removed from Salt Lake City building
Former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is learning a hard lesson that fame and adulation doesn't last very long, at least in the Beehive State.
Mike Conley Reveals Why Opponents are Struggling to Stop Jazz
The Utah Jazz are proving that there's more than one way to skin a cat.
On300 safety Randon Fontennette decommits from Utah
Freeport (Texas) Brazosport four-star safety Randon Fontenette has decommitted from Utah, he announced on Thursday afternoon. Fontenette is the No. 372 overall prospect and No. 33 safety in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 67 player in Texas.
The No. 1 overall recruit in the country — a Utahn — just committed to Utah gymnastics
Avery Neff, the top gymnastics recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, chose to stay home and attend the University of Utah.
Jazz Collapse in Dallas: What we Learned
It's time for the postmortem for the Utah Jazz.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
All-American Utah prospect Spencer Fano has made a change in his final 4 schools
Spencer Fano is considering Michigan, Utah, Oregon and Clemson
Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
Rockets Game 9 Notebook: Sustaining Positivity Amid Adversity
After dropping their home-and-home series against the Clippers, the Houston Rockets look to keep their positivity amid a five-game losing streak.
Tyrese Maxey, Doc Rivers Explain 76ers' Struggles vs. Wizards
What went wrong for the 76ers on Wednesday night? Tyrese Maxey and Doc Rivers discuss the team's issues.
Lakers: Top 5 Trade Prospects On The Jazz
Let's take a look at tonight's competition from a scouting perspective.
Daniels, No. 15 LSU outlast No. 6 Alabama, 32-31 in OT
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — First-year LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was unflappable in the face of an Alabama defense that sacked him six times. First-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly made bold decisions while trying to capture a maiden victory over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Together, Daniels and Kelly helped produce a scene of sheer rapture at Death Valley —- something that was hard to envision when the two joined a program coming off consecutive non-winning seasons. Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU seized control of the SEC West race with 32-31 victory over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday night.
Where Top-10 Dust Settles After a Playoff-Altering Day
It was an eventful Saturday in college football, including Alabama taking its second loss of the season.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again
Lillard (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Lillard is hoping to return at some point during the Trail Blazers' six-game road trip, but it will not be Saturday. His next chance to return will come Monday in Miami. With Anfernee Simons (foot) also out, rookie Shaedon Sharpe should be in line for another healthy workload.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings
The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
