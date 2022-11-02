DCE Junior High to honor veterans with mural, video

WESTON – This year, students at D.C. Everest Junior High School will celebrate Veterans Day by composing a flag mural and video honoring veterans of their own family members.

Now through Nov. 4, students and their families will collect information and photos of all family members who have served in the military. Students will then fill out a card celebrating each veteran that will become part of an American flag mural housed within the halls of the school.

In addition to the wall mural, students will create a video slideshow honoring the service of the veterans who are related to students at DCE Junior High.

Members of the public are welcome to view the flag mural and honorary video from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the cafeteria at DCE Junior High, 1000 Machmueller St., Weston.