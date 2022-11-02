ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

DCE Junior High to honor veterans with mural, video

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
WESTON – This year, students at D.C. Everest Junior High School will celebrate Veterans Day by composing a flag mural and video honoring veterans of their own family members.

Now through Nov. 4, students and their families will collect information and photos of all family members who have served in the military. Students will then fill out a card celebrating each veteran that will become part of an American flag mural housed within the halls of the school.

In addition to the wall mural, students will create a video slideshow honoring the service of the veterans who are related to students at DCE Junior High.

Members of the public are welcome to view the flag mural and honorary video from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the cafeteria at DCE Junior High, 1000 Machmueller St., Weston.

WausauPilot

Veterans Day ceremony set at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will honor veterans in a ceremony open to the public on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The event will begin at 11 a.m. in the Alumni Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. The UW-Stevens Point ROTC Color...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

‘Music of the Masters’ event to raise funds for Aber Suzuki Center

Enjoy a night of music and refreshments while raising money for youth music education at “Music of the Masters 2022: I Could Have Danced All Night.”. A fundraiser for the Aber Suzuki Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the event will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Noel Fine Arts Center. A cocktail reception, with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, begins at 6 p.m. in the center’s courtyard. Performances by students and faculty of the Aber Suzuki Center and students from the Department of Theatre and Dance will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Michelsen Hall. A dessert reception follows at 8:30 p.m.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Women + Water: A Global Exhibit to Open at the Center for the Visual Arts

WAUSAU, WI – The Center for the Visual Arts is proud to host an exhibit by acclaimed weaver and fiber artist Mary Burns. Women + Water: A Global Exhibit opened this week in the CVA Vault Gallery on the 400 Block in Wausau and will run through the end of the year. Burns returns to the CVA galleries weaving images and education into her newest body of work.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 4, 2022

Phyllis A. Lillie, age of 91, passed peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Chippewa Falls, WI. Phyllis was born on July 28,1931, to the late Arthur and Nellie (Anderson) Butler. She had worked as a Pharmacy Technician and then became an IV Technician for Luther Hospital of Eau Claire. She raised two children and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She volunteered much of her time, including teaching confirmation classes., volunteering grandparent and library assistant at elementary schools.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Class 101 – Central Wisconsin

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

New 4-Way Stop Implemented Near Marshfield Middle School

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There is a new 4-way stop at 8th Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Marshfield Middle School. Previously, there were stop signs on 8th but not Palmetto. This intersection has been the subject of concern for drivers, especially during busy school pickup and drop-off times. Wisconsin...
MARSHFIELD, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator, District 5 Supervisor resign

LINCOLN COUNTY – Lincoln County Administrative Coordinator Cate Wylie and District 5 Supervisor Nathan Peterson have resigned from their respective posts. Lincoln County Board Chair Don Friske announced the resignations during the board’s meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Wylie, who has been in her post with Lincoln County...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

Learn about proper nutrition and making healthy food choices during a free talk with registered dietician nutritionist Jill Patterson on Nov. 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The talk will be held via the GoToMeeting app, a free videoconferencing program. Coordinated by the Marathon County Public Library. To attend, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/11253 and click on the “Attend” button. For more info, call 715-261-7230.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Concerts at UW-Stevens Point, UWSP at Marshfield

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will offer a variety of music concerts in November at its Stevens Point and Marshfield campuses. Unless otherwise noted, Department of Music concerts are held at 7:30 p.m. in Michelsen Hall at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for youths and UWSP students and employees. UWSP students can attend free of charge day of show.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Stoney Acres recalls frozen pizzas sold in Wausau, Merrill area

Stoney Acres Farm is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold in Wausau, Athens and Merrill, according to a Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection news release. The products were purchased on or after Oct. 11 and include:. Sauce Squash frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

What the polls really tell us on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – With less than a week remaining until election day, WPR’s “Route 51” takes a final look at the midterm contests. At 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, host Shereen Siewert welcomes WPR Assistant News Director Rob Mentzer and La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison Professor and Director Susan Yackee for a discussion about the issues candidates and voters are talking about the most – and what the polls say about voter attitudes on public policy and more.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Mayor’s office: Wausau leaf collection behind schedule

With annual leaf collection running behind, the City of Wausau announced some additional steps to clear the streets while urging residents to help in that effort. The leaf collection this year has been impacted because leaves fell late this year, and the city faced some equipment break-downs, a press statement issued by the mayor’s office said on Tuesday. Hours for the leaf crews have been extended, including working last Saturday and vacuum trucks will continue to move around the city collecting leaves in areas where there is not enough material for the bailer, according to the statement.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Letter writer applauds leadership of Tom Tiffany

As a result of the “defund the police” movement, soft-on-crime policies, and reckless bail reform efforts, far too many Americans have become victims of the deadly crime wave plaguing our neighborhoods. Many communities across the country continue to experience steadily increasing violent crime. Murder rates increased 30 percent...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Butterscotch Junior

I know what you’re thinking… Butterscotch JUNIOR?! No the infamous Butterscotch is not my dad. However, he is my idol, and I do look a little like him. I came into the Humane Society of Marathon County with some medical needs and they helped me right out. With some TLC, I became the handsome guy before you today. So, if you are ready for the best thing ever to come into your life- then you should call up HSMC today and ask about coming to meet me!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Good News to hold a Saturday e-cycling event

WAUSAU – In response to customer demand, Good News Project will hold a special one-day event to recycle electronics on a Saturday. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. “Our communities have been requesting the opportunity for electronics recycling on a Saturday, so...
WAUSAU, WI
