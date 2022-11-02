Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky LakeTravel MavenGilbertsville, KY
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Cairo man indicted for first degree murder, state attorney says
CARBONDALE, IL — A wanted man has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first-degree murder, Illinois State Attorney Joseph Cervantez said in a Friday morning release. According to the release, 20-year-old Daurice Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob Gary in the early...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department and local retailers partner with LiveView Technologies to prevent holiday theft
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and participating retailers are teaming with LiveView Technologies before the holidays to stop retail crime. The Paducah-exclusive collaboration is called the A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. Working together for the project, law enforcement, retailers and LVT are determined to stop the spike of organized retail crime that comes with the holiday season.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
wpsdlocal6.com
Rail crossing upgrades to cause extended closures on Paducah's southside
PADUCAH — The Paducah and Louisville Railroad is planning an extended closure of three Southside roadways to allow for rail-crossing upgrades. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all three roadways will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 7 and are expected to reopen on the morning of November 12.
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local church hosting lunch for first responders
PADUCAH — A local church is hosting a free lunch for first responders to thank them for their lifesaving work in the community. Christ Temple Church in Paducah says it's offering free lunches to first responders on Saturday, Nov. 12. "All year long you take care of our community....
wpsdlocal6.com
Thousands of books and DVDs up for grabs at huge sale benefitting McCracken County Public Library
PADUCAH — Book lovers, it's your time to shine. Paducah's biggest library-book sale is back for it's 30th year, with proceeds from the sale benefitting the McCracken County Public Library. The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library are hosting the 2-day sale at the gymnasium in Paducah's St. Paul Lutheran Church on S 21st St.
wpsdlocal6.com
Merryman House program coordinator wins award for community work
PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County. Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her...
wpsdlocal6.com
Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday
PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky church hosting Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale to benefit eastern Kentucky flood survivors
BARLOW, KY — A church in Ballard County is hosting a craft fair and bake sale this Saturday to benefit families affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Barlow First Baptist Church will hold a Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the church's Family Life Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Steady increase in flu cases and decline in student attendance leads to local schools temporarily closing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Flu season is in full swing, and local school districts are temporarily closing because of high case numbers. Crittenden County and McCracken County Schools announced on Thursday that they will be shut down Friday because of flu cases. Ballard County Schools announced a two-day closure on Wednesday.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Public Schools close Friday and Monday due to high rate of flu
McCracken County, KY — All McCracken County public schools will be closed until November 9 due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff, the district announced. According to a Thursday social media post, officials decided to close because student and staff attendance rates have been...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jackson Purchase Medical Center hosts first fall health fair since COVID-19 pandemic
MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornados in 2021 hit people hard, especially for those with health problems. Local organizations want people in impacted communities to know there are resources to help. The Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is hosting its first fall health fair since the COVID-19...
Comments / 0