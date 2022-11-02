ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot

PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wanted Cairo man indicted for first degree murder, state attorney says

CARBONDALE, IL — A wanted man has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first-degree murder, Illinois State Attorney Joseph Cervantez said in a Friday morning release. According to the release, 20-year-old Daurice Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob Gary in the early...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Three Graves County inmates face new charges

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police Department and local retailers partner with LiveView Technologies to prevent holiday theft

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and participating retailers are teaming with LiveView Technologies before the holidays to stop retail crime. The Paducah-exclusive collaboration is called the A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. Working together for the project, law enforcement, retailers and LVT are determined to stop the spike of organized retail crime that comes with the holiday season.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared

A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Rail crossing upgrades to cause extended closures on Paducah's southside

PADUCAH — The Paducah and Louisville Railroad is planning an extended closure of three Southside roadways to allow for rail-crossing upgrades. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all three roadways will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 7 and are expected to reopen on the morning of November 12.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local church hosting lunch for first responders

PADUCAH — A local church is hosting a free lunch for first responders to thank them for their lifesaving work in the community. Christ Temple Church in Paducah says it's offering free lunches to first responders on Saturday, Nov. 12. "All year long you take care of our community....
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Merryman House program coordinator wins award for community work

PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County. Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday

PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Public Schools close Friday and Monday due to high rate of flu

McCracken County, KY — All McCracken County public schools will be closed until November 9 due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff, the district announced. According to a Thursday social media post, officials decided to close because student and staff attendance rates have been...

