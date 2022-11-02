ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

UH student with message on youth revolution in Iran

By Gina Mangieri
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
Faezeh Nejad from Iran, a pre-med student at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, joined KHON2 News with an important message about the youth revolution underway in her home nation, the risks she is taking to speak out, and how people in Hawaii can help support the cause.

