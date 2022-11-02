Read full article on original website
Collider
Ana de Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Goes Into Production
Fans of the John Wick franchise have good reasons to rejoice. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina will start production in the coming week, TV Line has reported. The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series The Continental will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US and the studio is also “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies.
EW.com
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Reclusive star Shelley Duvall, 73, is set to make her return to acting after a 20-year absence from the screen in indie horror film The Forest Hills
Shelley Duvall is set to make her return to the screen in the forthcoming indie horror feature The Forest Hills. The news about the 73-year-old producer was revealed by Deadline on Friday, who shared a behind-the-scenes still of the performer. The feature will mark the first time that the reclusive...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Popculture
Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years
Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Why Bond Girl Eva Green Is 'Scared' To Reteam With Her Casino Royale Director On Dirty Angels
After all of the things Eva Green has done in Casino Royale and throughout the rest of her career, one aspect of her new movie with director Martin Campbell gives her pause.
murphysmultiverse.com
Tony Gilroy Announces Directors for ‘Andor’ Season 2
The first season of Andor has yet to finish airing on Disney+, but series creator Tony Gilroy is already looking ahead. Production on Season 2 of the Star Wars series is expected to begin relatively soon, and it looks like the series is set to get some new creatives behind the camera for the forthcoming season. Gilroy exclusively revealed to the folks at Collider that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will direct episode blocks of Andor for the show’s second season. They’ll take over for Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron who directed episode blocks of the show’s first season.
‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré to Helm Josephine Baker Biopic
French director Maïmouna Doucouré (Cuties, Hawa) has signed on to write and direct a new biopic on American-born French icon Josephine Baker. Studiocanal and Bien ou Bien Productions are set to produce the film together with CPB Films, with principal photography expected to begin next year. The project is being developed with the support of Josephine Baker’s sons Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker and Brian Bouillon Baker. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Flashback: 'Amadeus' Burnished the Market and Rocked the OscarsAFM: Is 'Yuletide the Knot' This Year's Christmas Pun Star?'AFM: Dark Star Unveils Sasquatch Horror 'Summoning the Spirit' (Exclusive) A singer, dancer, actress and civil...
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘Logan’ Breakout Dafne Keen Joins ‘The Acolyte’
Lost in the shuffle of Star Wars content on Disney+ has been The Acolyte, an upcoming series exploring the rise of the Dark Side during the final days of the High Republic era. Fortunately for fans, more exciting news is on the way. According to The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider, Logan breakout Dafne Keen is the latest star to join the growing cast. If true, Keen would appear alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies lead Amandla Stenberg, whose involvement with The Acolyte was long-rumored and officially confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con in July. The project is set to be developed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, who will serve as head writer and showrunner, and Rayne Roberts, who was previously a crew member on Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
ComicBook
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More
Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
murphysmultiverse.com
Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Remake Adds ‘Wakanda Forever’ Star
It looks like David Leitch‘s upcoming film The Fall Guy has added one more big addition to its cast. M’Baku actor Winston Duke has seemingly joined the Universal film that adapts the 1980s television series for a new generation. Ryan Gosling is set to spearhead the project, which has also added Emily Blunt, Stephanie Hsu, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
SFGate
Isabelle Fuhrman Stars in Thriller ‘Unit 234’ From Radiant Films Intl. at AFM
Radiant Films Intl. has unveiled a first-look image of thriller “Unit 234,” pictured above. Isabelle Fuhrman, who had a breakout role in 2009’s “Orphan,” and reprised the role in this year’s hit “Orphan: First Kill” essays the lead. Pic follows Fuhrman, and employee of a remote storage facility, who discovers an unconscious man in a locked unit. She must fight to survive the night against a ruthless gang, who are dead set on retrieving their precious cargo at any cost.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ali Ahn & Maria Dizzia Join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
With filming set to kick off next month, Marvel Studios’ Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added two more to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Ali Ahn (Raising Dion) and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase) have joined the series. Like with the rest of the castings thus far, details regarding what roles both Ahn and Dizzia could be playing are being kept under wraps.
