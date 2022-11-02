ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers activate RB Kylin Hill from PUP list

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uifqG_0iwK5qfR00

Three weeks after designating him to return and opening his practice window, the Green Bay Packers activated running back Kylin Hill from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Hill, who tore his ACL while returning a kickoff during Week 8 of last season, missed all of training camp and the first eight games of the 2022 season while on the PUP list. The second-year running back was designated for return and participated at practice on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Three weeks of practice essentially served as Hill’s training camp.

The move was not only a necessity based on the 21-day window but also foreshadowed by the Packers releasing Patrick Taylor from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Finally back, Hill will slot in as the No. 3 running back behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and give the Packers another kick return option.

The Packers took Hill with the 256th overall pick in the 2021 draft. As a rookie, Hill rushed 10 times for 24 yards, caught one pass for five yards and returned 10 kickoffs for 199 yards (19.9 average, 41 long) over eight games.

Hill showed during the 2021 preseason that he can be dynamic with the ball in his hands. Will the Packers find ways of getting him on the field in unique ways? The offense could certainly use the spark.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams make 5 roster moves, don’t activate Kyren Williams

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, the Rams made a handful of roster moves to fill out the team. However, Kyren Williams still has not yet been activated. Williams has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 1 and has been designated to return but still isn’t ready to play, it seems. He’ll need to be activated next week before his 21-day window ends.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals make roster moves ahead of Week 9 vs. Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves before the team’s Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers. Most of them fall under the expected column as the team combats a serious injury bug. The team announced on Saturday that No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie now goes to injured reserve. He’d previously revealed he must wait a few weeks for swelling to subside before undergoing surgery to repair his ACL.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 players 49ers need to see improve in 2nd half

The 49ers finished their first half of the year with perhaps their best game off the season in a 31-14 win over the Rams. Their seven weeks prior to that were much more tumultuous though, and simply repeating their 4-4 first half won’t likely be enough to score them a playoff spot in a crowded NFC playoff picture. It certainly won’t be enough to win them division.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Steelers 5 best 1st-round options

We have already talked about what the biggest needs are set to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft. Which guys fit the bill the best for Pittsburgh in the first round? If we assume Pittsburgh isn’t going to rally in the second half of the season and end up picking something in the top seven or eight picks, here are the five best guys for the Steelers to consider. And no, there will be no quarterbacks on this list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 9

In Week 8 we did not see as many underdog winners as in previous weeks. Only 4 moneyline underdogs with positive odds won their games. Seven underdogs covered the spread, though. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL Week X underdog bets to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

168K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy