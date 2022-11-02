ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

NFL Coach Dies at 38

Longtime National Football Association coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38, according to his family. Zimmer was an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, getting his start in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. He later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar position from 2010 to 2012, according to ESPN.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
Sporting News

Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9

When the NFL's schedule makers put together the 2022 schedule, a Week 9 late-afternoon rematch of last season's NFC Divisional playoffs matchup appeared to be a wise move. With only one other late-afternoon game on the Week 9 slate, the majority of eyes would be on two of the perceived better teams in the NFL, but this weekend's matchup between the 3-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Rams is anything but that.
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
Sporting News

NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
iheart.com

Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9

The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Eagles handle Texans on Thursday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated to open up Week 9 of the NFL season, defeating the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday Night Football. Despite the double-digit margin, the game was close for much of the evening. The one-win Texans actually tied the contest just before halftime and were down by four at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team

We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
