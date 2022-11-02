Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Dies at 38
Longtime National Football Association coach Adam Zimmer has died at 38, according to his family. Zimmer was an NFL assistant coach for 17 seasons, getting his start in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints. He later worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in a similar position from 2010 to 2012, according to ESPN.
Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
Sporting News
What channel is Vikings vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
The NFL season is just now approaching the midway point, but the Vikings already have a stranglehold on the NFC North. At 6-1, Minnesota hasn't always looked the part, but Kevin O'Connell's team has taken care of business against lesser competition and finds itself with a 3.5-game lead atop the division.
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Sporting News
Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys' scorn after 'leaking' Thanksgiving helmets... that Dallas revealed four months ago
Secrets, secrets are no fun...unless you tell Zeke. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to have gotten front office personnel riled up on Wednesday when he "leaked" pictures of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day helmets to fans via his Instagram story. The Cowboys' social media team quickly scolded their longtime running back...
AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9
When the NFL's schedule makers put together the 2022 schedule, a Week 9 late-afternoon rematch of last season's NFC Divisional playoffs matchup appeared to be a wise move. With only one other late-afternoon game on the Week 9 slate, the majority of eyes would be on two of the perceived better teams in the NFL, but this weekend's matchup between the 3-5 Buccaneers and 3-4 Rams is anything but that.
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ dynamic weapon is getting his just due
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few teams that can lose their starting running back and not miss a beat. Tony Pollard, now in his fourth season, got the start in Week 8 in place of Ezekiel Elliott, and he didn’t disappoint. Pollard proved he could handle RB1...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
Sporting News
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
iheart.com
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 9
The trade deadline passed us on Tuesday. There's plenty to be made about who won and lost each trade, and this will be the first chance we get to see most of the same faces in new places. 8 weeks into the season as well, marking the halfway point of the NFL season. Who makes a push to the postseason, and who fades away towards draft positioning.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 9 top plays: Eagles handle Texans on Thursday Night Football
The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated to open up Week 9 of the NFL season, defeating the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday Night Football. Despite the double-digit margin, the game was close for much of the evening. The one-win Texans actually tied the contest just before halftime and were down by four at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
AOL Corp
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Geno Smith, NFC offensive player of the month for October. Kenneth Walker, NFL offensive rookie of the month for October. Tariq Woolen, NFL defensive rookie of the month for October. How did the Seahawks even lose in October?. They went 4-1. They U-turned their season. They became the surprise of...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every team
We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!. We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the...
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 10 underdogs with the best odds to win
Interesting situation here in Underdog Land, which is where your beloved Underdog Challengers dwell. The No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings – Tennessee – is more than a touchdown underdog this weekend. Curious, yes. Has that happened before? Glad you asked!. In 2014, Mississippi State...
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Ravens
The weekend is right around the corner, which means it is time for some New Orleans Saints Week 9 bold predictions. They will host the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome for a Monday Night Football showcase. Following a two-game losing streak, the Saints bounced back with a dominating 24-0...
