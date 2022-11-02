Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Dixon Hosts A Freedom Rally In Alpena
Republican candidate for Governor, Tudor Dixon, made her way to Alpena Wednesday and drew quite the crowd of supporters trying to rally some votes with elections on Tuesday. When asked about what the rally was for, Dixon said, “Yeah, well we’re here to have a rally to talk about the future of the state, and the things that we want to do to bring education back, to make sure our cities are safe, and to make sure that we partner with business instead of having to stay behind me as a business.”
Michigan Catholics fight Proposal 3 with falsehoods
A misleading multimillion-dollar campaign against the abortion measure has likely come to a church near you
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
Michigan’s weekend: Wind and then back to wonderful
A strong weather system crossing Michigan Saturday will be all but forgotten by Sunday. A rapidly deepening storm center will occur Friday into Saturday. The storm center will track from Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula. When a storm center deepens, the atmosphere tries to fill in that storm by developing a strong wind.
Michigan man found out he won $1M Powerball prize by watching morning news
The Powerball jackpot, now worth an estimated $1.5 billion, hasn't been won since Aug. 3, but a Michigan man got a piece of it. Norman Doerr, who lives in Ubly near Bay City in Huron County, recently purchased a ticket that matched the five white balls drawn Oct. 19 — 6-8-15-27-42 —...
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
16 News Now Investigates: Michigan’s Proposal 3
(WNDU) - Michigan’s Proposal 3 would, if passed, make abortion a constitutional right in the state. The proposal language reads as follows:. “A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?
The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan
You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
Around 4 million Powerball tickets were purchased in Michigan Wednesday
By the end of the day Wednesday, Michigan Lottery players purchased 5.4 million Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the jackpot of $1.2 billion.
Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades
Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
