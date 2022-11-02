ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

wbkb11.com

Dixon Hosts A Freedom Rally In Alpena

Republican candidate for Governor, Tudor Dixon, made her way to Alpena Wednesday and drew quite the crowd of supporters trying to rally some votes with elections on Tuesday. When asked about what the rally was for, Dixon said, “Yeah, well we’re here to have a rally to talk about the future of the state, and the things that we want to do to bring education back, to make sure our cities are safe, and to make sure that we partner with business instead of having to stay behind me as a business.”
ALPENA, MI
94.9 WMMQ

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s weekend: Wind and then back to wonderful

A strong weather system crossing Michigan Saturday will be all but forgotten by Sunday. A rapidly deepening storm center will occur Friday into Saturday. The storm center will track from Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula. When a storm center deepens, the atmosphere tries to fill in that storm by developing a strong wind.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

16 News Now Investigates: Michigan’s Proposal 3

(WNDU) - Michigan’s Proposal 3 would, if passed, make abortion a constitutional right in the state. The proposal language reads as follows:. “A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan

You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades

Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE

