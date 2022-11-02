Read full article on original website
Related
Editorial: Ryan for U.S. Senate
Ohio needs politicians in Washington who put America first, Ohio second, and their political party third, at best. A vote for a U.S. senator on Nov. 8 should be for a senator who has made Ohio his or her focus, even if that has meant diverging from the party pack. Between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, Mr. Ryan most closely fits that paradigm. Read more Blade editorials
'I love Trump': Republicans rally for former president in Pennsylvania
He may not be on the ballot in the upcoming US midterm elections, but Donald Trump was still the main draw for Pennsylvania's Republicans Saturday ahead of what they hope will be a "red wave" sweeping control of Congress. The midterms, held two years after the presidential election, are usually seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, and determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate -- as well as many state governors and other officials.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Clocks still on move
Unanimous consent. In the United States Senate. The perpetually divided and indecisive governing body. They all agreed on something in March. But the House of Representatives got in the way, and that's why we're setting our clocks back Sunday morning. It’s the end of daylight saving time. (Yes, “saving” not...
Burris: What is disqualifying?
Is John Fetterman’s disability disqualifying? His speech has been impaired by a stroke, and he struggled in his one debate with rival U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. The media reacted melodramatically, if predictably: Oh my God, this guy can’t talk very well. And the Republican propaganda machine reacted even more predictably: His impairment is disqualifying. He is unfit to serve.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: At all opportunities. head off hatred
You’d be correct in thinking we’ve fought this battle before and won. Unfortunately, battling hate is a full-time job, something from which we can never relax. The stain of antisemitism never really left the world, but for the most part, it remained hushed behind closed doors and on the fringes. But it’s been brought out of the dark, led by a former President, one of the best-selling performers ever and an NBA player with 4.6 million followers.
Walton: Don’t be ‘wreckless’ with your vote
MAYBE IT’S the old editor in me, but I don’t watch television commercials for political candidates quite the same way other people do. You might watch them for some glimpse into what the candidate stands for. After all, like the saying says, “if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” But there’s a problem. Your quest will often be pointless because a glimpse into what really beats in the heart of a candidate seeking your vote could actually be the last thing he or she wants. So I watch for other tell-tale signs in political commercials that might help me determine who gets my nod on Election Day. Exhibit A: One candidate running for public office hereabouts has a TV commercial that spells out his disgust with “wreckless spending.” In one sense, of course, who could argue with that? Nobody wants to see government so out of control that its spending amounts to a train wreck. So “wreckless” is definitely the way to go.
COP27 summit racing against the climate clock
The COP27 summit kicks off Sunday in Egypt with nearly 200 countries struggling to outpace increasingly dire climate impacts in a world upended by war and economic turmoil. After front-line negotiators set COP27 in motion on Sunday, more than 120 world leaders will put in appearances on Monday and Tuesday.
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 6:27 p.m. EDT
Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators. SALEM, Ore. (AP) — As complaints about elections pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of elections. In blue states like Oregon and red states like Idaho, elections officials say investigating the complaints is critical for maintaining voter confidence. An Oregon complaints log obtained through a public records request says at least 204 accusations have been filed this year. The complaints included accusations of campaign finance violations, public employees campaigning while on the job, and someone yelling about signs on lawns.
Comments / 0