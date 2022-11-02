ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

CBS 58

Badgers beat Maryland 23-10

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers beat Maryland 23-10 to win their second straight game. The Badgers opened up on offense to start the game. It was a fairly quiet drive. Once Maryland took over, they also did not do much. They also tried to go for it on a fourth down play. The Terrapins were 11/15 in fourth town efficiency this season. Make that 11/16 after the failed attempt. Badgers took over on offense.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy

Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal

ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms his car was stolen

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Crime in Milwaukee affects thousands of people -- even in some cases, very well-known people. "Yes, everything's ok. My car was stolen," said Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. That was Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer's response to a reporter's question yesterday. He didn't say a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

One-on-one with Marquette transfer forward Zach Wrightsil

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Darius Joshua sits down with one of the newest members of the Marquette Golden Eagles Basketball team. Wrightsil is a transfer from Loyola, an NAIA school in New Orleans. The Texas native was the 2021 NAIA player of the year helping lead the Wolfpack to a national title.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
MADISON, WI

