Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Recruiting visitor list
A rolling thread covering the prospects that will be on campus for the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend for the Maryland game.
CBS 58
Badgers beat Maryland 23-10
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers beat Maryland 23-10 to win their second straight game. The Badgers opened up on offense to start the game. It was a fairly quiet drive. Once Maryland took over, they also did not do much. They also tried to go for it on a fourth down play. The Terrapins were 11/15 in fourth town efficiency this season. Make that 11/16 after the failed attempt. Badgers took over on offense.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
Three-star WR Trech Kekahuna decommits from Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers lose one of their top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class.
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Badgers HC Jim Leonhard: “I know I’m capable” of being Wisconsin’s next head coach
It’s safe to say that Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard has done a good job in righting the ship following the unexpected firing of Paul Chryst following an embarrassing loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 5. Leonhard has two wins to one loss on the season,...
How To Watch Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Live in 2022
How would you handle an angry badger? That’s what Wisconsin Badgers opponents have to ask every time this team takes
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin wrestling signals support of Kyle Burwick’s transfer to Nebraska but Burwick, Nebraska claim otherwise
Last June, Badger wrestler and redshirt sophomore Kyle Burwick announced he would be entering the transfer portal to leave the Wisconsin program. Earlier in May, Wisconsin signed Taylor LaMont, a sixth-year senior and former All-American who was expected to start at Burwick’s weight class. However, unbeknownst to Burwick, his...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon dominates state volleyball quarterfinal
ASHWAUBENON — The Oconomowoc High School volleyball team swept Wauwatosa East 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in its WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinal match Thursday at the Resch Center. The top-seeded Raccoons (37-1) will continue defense of their 2021 state title when they take on fourth-seeded Burlington (37-4) in a state semifinal...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
CBS 58
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirms his car was stolen
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Crime in Milwaukee affects thousands of people -- even in some cases, very well-known people. "Yes, everything's ok. My car was stolen," said Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. That was Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer's response to a reporter's question yesterday. He didn't say a...
Channel 3000
Top-ranked Monroe shuts out West Bend East to advance
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
CBS 58
One-on-one with Marquette transfer forward Zach Wrightsil
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Darius Joshua sits down with one of the newest members of the Marquette Golden Eagles Basketball team. Wrightsil is a transfer from Loyola, an NAIA school in New Orleans. The Texas native was the 2021 NAIA player of the year helping lead the Wolfpack to a national title.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
CBS 58
500 students, staff at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School take day to cheer soccer team in state championship semifinals
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's the first time in Cristo Rey Jesuit High School's history that a team makes it to a state championship game, having won the semifinals game Friday despite, stormy weather. A total of 500 people -- students and staff -- took a field trip to Uihlein...
CBS 58
Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
CBS 58
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School announces first-ever state soccer tournament appearance
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It will be a rare show of school unity and support in Milwaukee tomorrow, on Nov. 3. Cristo Rey Jesuit High School has announced that the entire student body, plus faculty and staff, will attend tomorrow's state soccer tournament game to watch their boys team make its first ever appearance.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/5)...Veterans Day parades top the list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Veterans Day is officially on Friday, November 11th. But Milwaukee and Waukesha observe the holiday today with their annual parades.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
fox47.com
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson — and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths — will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. About eight months after Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison...
Comments / 0