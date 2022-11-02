MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers beat Maryland 23-10 to win their second straight game. The Badgers opened up on offense to start the game. It was a fairly quiet drive. Once Maryland took over, they also did not do much. They also tried to go for it on a fourth down play. The Terrapins were 11/15 in fourth town efficiency this season. Make that 11/16 after the failed attempt. Badgers took over on offense.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO