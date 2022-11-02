Read full article on original website
Related
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another NJ Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
southjerseyobserver.com
Vantage Commercial Inks Five Leases at Southwood Shopping Center
Vantage Commercial recently announced that five new tenants are lined up for for the highly anticipated redevelopment of Southwood Shopping Center, located at 875 Mantua Pike in Woodbury. The brokerage sold the asset in 2021 to local investors with the intent to fill the center and breathe new life into...
watchthetramcarplease.com
North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!
The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Construction on the new Starbucks in Wildwood, NJ has started.
We first broke this story in May of 2022 telling our fans that a Starbucks might be coming to Wildwood on Rio Grande and Park Blvd. This location was supposed to see a Popeyes but that never happened. Now construction has begun this week. This location will be different than...
Vintage NJ: Look at the Old Zaberer’s in North Wildwood
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot While Exiting Northeast Philly Wawa, Bullet Goes Through Store
A man was shot as argument inside a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa store spilled into a vestibule early Friday. And, one of the bullets went through the store. Philadelphia police officers and medics rushed to the Wawa at 9101 Frankford Avenue in the Torresdale neighborhood around 4:15 a.m. to find a man in his 30s with a graze wound to his abdomen, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfpg.com
The Most Unnerving Unsolved Murders and Mysteries in South Jersey
Here's a look at some famous cold cases from South Jersey. A police case becomes “Cold” when all probative investigative leads available to the primary investigators are exhausted and the case remains open and unsolved after a period of three years. Cold Cases are reviewed to determine if...
thesunpapers.com
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
Wildwood, NJ, Police: Maine Man Had Parts to Build a Bomb in Motel Room
Authorities in Wildwood say a man from Maine has been arrested after people allegedly heard him talking about building a bomb inside a motel room and he had assembled items to do so. The scene unfolded last Friday morning, October 28th, at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue. The...
Which Grocery Chains Are the Most, Least Expensive in the Area?
A price comparison of groceries by Consumers’ Checkbook has found that Whole Foods is the most expensive grocery chain in the Philadelphia area, with Acme a close second, writes Christian Hetrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The study compared 19 grocery stores using a basket of 154 common items to...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
NBC Philadelphia
Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold in Philadelphia
A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold” scratch-off was sold at the L & P Express at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, which will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lotto agency said in a release.
newtownpress.com
Logan Twp Crime Log
Sept. 4: Officers responded to Wawa on Center Square Rd. for a Theft report. It was reported that the suspect stole approximately 16 packs of cigarettes and fled the store. Officers were able to identify the suspect and charged the 30-year-old Paulsboro man with Shoplifting. Service on this charge is pending.
ocnjsentinel.com
Find comfort, convenience of maintenance-free living at luxury bayfront complex
OCEAN CITY — Enjoy everything America’s Greatest Family Resort has to offer and let someone else do the work. That’s the idea at 500 Bay Condominiums, the luxury complex overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay where unit 206 is for sale. The 110-unit complex consists of two buildings...
Fairless Hills Mom Embezzled $1.8M from Her Horsham Employer; Bought Shoes, Vacations, and Furniture
Donna Laansma of Fairless Hills has been sentenced in an embezzlement case involving her Horsham employer.Image via iStock. Under sentencing from the Department of Justice for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pa., Donna Laansma will serve three years in prison and three years’ supervised release.
