Lions RB D'Andre Swift Misses Wednesday Practice With Multiple Injuries

The Detroit Lions, 1-6, suffered their fifth consecutive loss Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Making his first appearance since Week 3, D'Andre Swift came into the contest without an injury designation, but only saw five rushing attempts and 10 total touches.

Today, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it appears Swift is still hampered by a shoulder and ankle injury as the Detroit running back missed practice on Wednesday.

"Lions’ RB D'Andre Swift did not practice today due to ankle and shoulder injuries," Schefter reported Wednesday.

Despite logging several full practices last week, it seems as if the Lions are taking a conservative approach to bringing Swift back onto the field.

His five carries and 33 scrimmage yards in Week 8 both tied season-lows.

In his place, Jamaal Williams took a majority of running back snaps and tallied 76 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns last week.

The Lions are hopeful Swift can make a bigger impact against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.