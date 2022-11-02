Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

People play pickleball on Nov. 10, 2021 at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday night, commissioners said yes to plans from a private company to build 39 pickleball courts at Snyder Park. The company will operate the courts for 50 years with an option for two five-year extensions. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale?

When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission.

With three outgoing commissioners still in office, Fort Lauderdale moved ahead with a Tuesday night vote on a controversial plan to enter into an agreement with a private company to design, construct, operate and maintain a pickleball facility in the southwest corner of Snyder Park at 3299 Southwest Fourth Avenue. The complex will include a restaurant, tournament facilities, a clubhouse with locker rooms and 39 pickleball courts to accommodate a fast-growing sport that’s a mix of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

Hours of play will extend from 6 a.m. to midnight. Players will pay a fee, with residents of Fort Lauderdale getting a discount. The rates have not yet been determined.

Mayor Dean Trantalis described the plan as an opportunity for the city to bring yet another sports facility to the public.

“I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.

The company will operate the courts for 50 years with an option for two five-year extensions. Under the agreement, Fort Lauderdale will collect $100,000 annually or 1% of the gross revenue collected the previous year, whichever is greater.

Fort Lauderdale-based company My Park Initiative plans to break ground by April 2023.

Behind-the-scenes talks, underway for more than a year, began after the company sent City Hall an unsolicited proposal in August 2021. As part of the agreement, Fort Lauderdale will reimburse the developer up to $1 million to renovate two city-owned buildings near the site.

Before approving the deal, commissioners heard from fans who said they had become “addicted” to the sport and complained that there just aren’t enough pickleball courts in South Florida.

“Pickleball people are happy people,” said one woman.

Another fan urged commissioners to say yes to the plan.

“Pickleball breeds happiness,” he said. “This is all about being happier.”

Commissioners also heard from a chorus of critics who griped about the extra traffic the complex would bring. They were also worried about being forced to listen to the constant pop-pop-pop of pickleballs being batted around the courts all day and into the evening.

“Go find another place to play pickleball,” said one critic.

“Snyder Park is not the right spot for it,” said another. “You wouldn’t have a beer at a Starbucks. It’s not the right spot.”

The debate is not about pickleball, said community activist Leann Barber. It’s about turning over 8 acres of public land to a private entity for 60 years.

Barber, president of the Flagler Village Civic Association, accused the city of continually “carving off” pieces of public land and turning it over to developers.

“We don’t need less public green space,” she said. “We need more.”

Some candidates running for the District 4 commission seat in Tuesday’s election also spoke up, urging the commission to take a pause until the developer does more neighborhood outreach.

“It seems a lot of people have been left out of this process,” said Jacquelyn Scott, one of seven candidates running for the seat. “It’s not the way we should be doing things.”

Candidate Kathleen “Kitty” McGowan told the commission several residents had no idea plans were underway to transform a treasured park.

“The residents do not want this,” added Ted Inserra, another candidate. “Why is it that all of a sudden people have to build on all the green space?”

But Ellyn Bogdanoff, attorney for the developer, explained that the so-called green space was not currently accessible to the public because it’s being used as a transfer station and compost site.

Bogdanoff kicked off the two-hour discussion with a presentation that showed photos of a 20-foot-high seaweed mound surrounded by trash.

“Snyder Park is 90 acres,” she told commissioners. “We are using 5 acres in an area that’s not currently used by the public.”

The seaweed mound will be used as a berm to buffer noise coming from the pickleball courts, Bogdanoff said.

In the end, the commission signed off on the plan 3-1, with Trantalis and Commissioners Steve Glassman and Heather Moraitis voting yes. Commissioner Robert McKinzie voted no and Commissioner Ben Sorensen had to leave the meeting early and was not on the dais when the vote was taken.

Before the vote, Glassman dismissed the complaints from those worried about losing green space.

“This is a trash site,” he said. “This is a site the public has not been able to enjoy and use. I think it’s going to be something that will put Fort Lauderdale on the map.”

In other action on Tuesday, commissioners:

Agreed to pay $679,000 to settle a legal dispute with Hinterland Group, the contractor that filed suit against the city demanding payment for work it did restoring the Rio Vista neighborhood after a record-breaking sewage spill.

Gave final approval to a one-year pilot program allowing hotels to sell alcohol to hotel guests and beach chair customers on the sandy section of the beach, from Sunrise Boulevard south to Bahia Mar.

Accepted a $5 million donation from the James Winder Laird Trust to commission, purchase, install, and maintain public art at Tunnel Top Plaza .

Voted to reverse the city’s ban on conversion therapy, a practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities. City Attorney Alain Boileau told commissioners they didn’t have much choice due to a recent appellate court ruling that found such bans are unconstitutional.

