ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

By Susannah Bryan, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1lSI_0iwK2jhN00
People play pickleball on Nov. 10, 2021 at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday night, commissioners said yes to plans from a private company to build 39 pickleball courts at Snyder Park. The company will operate the courts for 50 years with an option for two five-year extensions. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale?

When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission.

With three outgoing commissioners still in office, Fort Lauderdale moved ahead with a Tuesday night vote on a controversial plan to enter into an agreement with a private company to design, construct, operate and maintain a pickleball facility in the southwest corner of Snyder Park at 3299 Southwest Fourth Avenue. The complex will include a restaurant, tournament facilities, a clubhouse with locker rooms and 39 pickleball courts to accommodate a fast-growing sport that’s a mix of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

Hours of play will extend from 6 a.m. to midnight. Players will pay a fee, with residents of Fort Lauderdale getting a discount. The rates have not yet been determined.

Mayor Dean Trantalis described the plan as an opportunity for the city to bring yet another sports facility to the public.

“I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.

The company will operate the courts for 50 years with an option for two five-year extensions. Under the agreement, Fort Lauderdale will collect $100,000 annually or 1% of the gross revenue collected the previous year, whichever is greater.

Fort Lauderdale-based company My Park Initiative plans to break ground by April 2023.

Behind-the-scenes talks, underway for more than a year, began after the company sent City Hall an unsolicited proposal in August 2021. As part of the agreement, Fort Lauderdale will reimburse the developer up to $1 million to renovate two city-owned buildings near the site.

Before approving the deal, commissioners heard from fans who said they had become “addicted” to the sport and complained that there just aren’t enough pickleball courts in South Florida.

“Pickleball people are happy people,” said one woman.

Another fan urged commissioners to say yes to the plan.

“Pickleball breeds happiness,” he said. “This is all about being happier.”

Commissioners also heard from a chorus of critics who griped about the extra traffic the complex would bring. They were also worried about being forced to listen to the constant pop-pop-pop of pickleballs being batted around the courts all day and into the evening.

“Go find another place to play pickleball,” said one critic.

“Snyder Park is not the right spot for it,” said another. “You wouldn’t have a beer at a Starbucks. It’s not the right spot.”

The debate is not about pickleball, said community activist Leann Barber. It’s about turning over 8 acres of public land to a private entity for 60 years.

Barber, president of the Flagler Village Civic Association, accused the city of continually “carving off” pieces of public land and turning it over to developers.

“We don’t need less public green space,” she said. “We need more.”

Some candidates running for the District 4 commission seat in Tuesday’s election also spoke up, urging the commission to take a pause until the developer does more neighborhood outreach.

“It seems a lot of people have been left out of this process,” said Jacquelyn Scott, one of seven candidates running for the seat. “It’s not the way we should be doing things.”

Candidate Kathleen “Kitty” McGowan told the commission several residents had no idea plans were underway to transform a treasured park.

“The residents do not want this,” added Ted Inserra, another candidate. “Why is it that all of a sudden people have to build on all the green space?”

But Ellyn Bogdanoff, attorney for the developer, explained that the so-called green space was not currently accessible to the public because it’s being used as a transfer station and compost site.

Bogdanoff kicked off the two-hour discussion with a presentation that showed photos of a 20-foot-high seaweed mound surrounded by trash.

“Snyder Park is 90 acres,” she told commissioners. “We are using 5 acres in an area that’s not currently used by the public.”

The seaweed mound will be used as a berm to buffer noise coming from the pickleball courts, Bogdanoff said.

In the end, the commission signed off on the plan 3-1, with Trantalis and Commissioners Steve Glassman and Heather Moraitis voting yes. Commissioner Robert McKinzie voted no and Commissioner Ben Sorensen had to leave the meeting early and was not on the dais when the vote was taken.

Before the vote, Glassman dismissed the complaints from those worried about losing green space.

“This is a trash site,” he said. “This is a site the public has not been able to enjoy and use. I think it’s going to be something that will put Fort Lauderdale on the map.”

In other action on Tuesday, commissioners:

  • Agreed to pay $679,000 to settle a legal dispute with Hinterland Group, the contractor that filed suit against the city demanding payment for work it did restoring the Rio Vista neighborhood after a record-breaking sewage spill.
  • Gave final approval to a one-year pilot program allowing hotels to sell alcohol to hotel guests and beach chair customers on the sandy section of the beach, from Sunrise Boulevard south to Bahia Mar.
  • Accepted a $5 million donation from the James Winder Laird Trust to commission, purchase, install, and maintain public art at Tunnel Top Plaza .
  • Voted to reverse the city’s ban on conversion therapy, a practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities. City Attorney Alain Boileau told commissioners they didn’t have much choice due to a recent appellate court ruling that found such bans are unconstitutional.

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Where’s Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen opening next? Have you tried Whit’s Frozen Custard?

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Whit’s Frozen Custard, Lighthouse Point This Ohio-spun emporium for rich frozen custard is scooping its first Broward County outpost in early 2023 under franchisee John Khoury, in a storefront on the corner of Federal Highway and Northeast 49th ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Craft-beer shakeup: Brand-new brewery, taproom to replace Khoffner Brewing at Fort Lauderdale food hall

In a major reshuffling of craft-beer vendors, Khoffner Brewery is out and Dream State Brewing is in at Sistrunk Marketplace, Fort Lauderdale’s massive food hall complex in the historic Sistrunk neighborhood. Under a new deal, Dream State Brewing — from owner-head beer wizard Will Rivera and partner Paul Lombardozzi — will take over operations of the onsite brewery, which has been closed to the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Saturday of the Dead, tequila in Boca Raton, date night under a blanket in Lake Worth Beach

Throwing one of South Florida’s signature outdoor parties on a Saturday night feels like a no-brainer — but it is heart and soul that matter more to Jim Hammond, who pulls the strings behind Fort Lauderdale’s famed Día de los Muertos festivities. And his soul is conflicted. The 2022 edition of Hammond’s nationally acclaimed Florida Day of the Dead, with its family-friendly parade and block ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

West Boca High student reaches round of 16 at state bowling tourney

In two years, West Boca Raton High School’s Nathan Bray has established himself as one of the top bowlers in Palm Beach County. Bray, 15, of Boca Raton, won the county and district championships last year en route to being named the Sun Sentinel’s Boys Palm Beach County bowler of the year. He even bowled a perfect 300 game. While he didn’t repeat as county champion this year, finishing third, ...
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district

Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal wreck closes I-95 in Broward County for hours

POMPANO BEACH -- A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, a wreck that shut down a stretch of the freeway for several hours.As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the northbound lanes remained closed after the accident, which occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and involved four vehicles, officials said.A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed after being struck from behind by another vehicle, authorities said. Three men in their 20s from the Boca Raton area were in other vehicles, according to authorities.The unidentified victim was thrown from the bike during the crash, and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt during the wreck although two other vehicles had to be towed from the scene.Officials have not said if charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL

The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing

Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy