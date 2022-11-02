ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Pharrell To Feature Korean Pop Sensation BTS On New Album ‘Phriends’

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDFp7_0iwK2dP100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148CFd_0iwK2dP100

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Legendary producer Pharrell is readying a new album and shared that it will be packed with special surprises including an appearance by multi-platinum superstar group, BTS.

Per Rolling Stone, Pharrell and RM from the group sat down for a candid conversation for the magazine where he shared the news about the feature.

“Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one,” he said. “You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.” RM shared the same sentiments, “I f*cking love it.”

Per Hypebeast , RM is also finishing a solo album which is about 90% done. He noted that some time away from the international superstar group gave him space to create. “I was just a small rapper and lyricist when I was young. So it was 10 years, really intense as a team. And I actually was in charge of almost all of the interviews and representing the team in front of the other members. That was my role, I guess. I think I got really . . . I don’t know, ‘Yo, I got to stop this for a bit. I got to shut it down and fall away from it and then just see what’s going on,’ making my mind really calm down.”

He continued, “That’s how I got to concentrate on my solo [album]. These days I really have been thinking about when I first listened to you, the first feeling and the vibe, and the reason why I started, why I chose music for my whole life, I guess.”

Pharrell also shared that he would support RM’s solo project saying , “I’m just going to put this out there. You said you’re 90% done with your solo album. But if within that last 10%, if you need – you don’t need me, but I mean…”

The Korean star replied, “I always needed you, for 15 years,” RM replied, to which Pharrell said, “OK, well, if you want to do something, we can actually do it.” RM responded, “Please… I’m honored and grateful.”

Pharrell’s last solo album, Girl , released in 2014 featured appearances by Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, and more. The album’s lead single, “Happy” was featured on the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The post Pharrell To Feature Korean Pop Sensation BTS On New Album ‘Phriends’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Diddy Dressed Up As Heath Ledger’s The Joker For Halloween, Twitter Approves

  You can tell that Sean “Diddy” Combs goes all in for Halloween. This year, the Hip-Hop mogul got dressed us as The Joker of Batman infamy, and he absolutely snapped. Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha 🃏🖕🏿🎃 pic.twitter.com/LtggxdqkCR — LOVE (@Diddy) October 30, 2022 The man known as Love took […] The post Diddy Dressed Up As Heath Ledger’s The Joker For Halloween, Twitter Approves appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

MTV Announces 6 New Films For 2022 Holiday Season with Ashanti, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte & More

MTV Entertainment Studios announced on Thursday a slate of six new films for the 2022 holiday season to air on VH1, Comedy Central & the Paramount Network. The films, beginning with "Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding," will premiere beginning Nov. 30. The post MTV Announces 6 New Films For 2022 Holiday Season with Ashanti, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte & More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Consequence Is Upset G.O.O.D. Music Artists Aren’t Defending Kanye West

Ye’s confidant, Consequence, is wondering why more of his homie's artists aren’t standing up for their boss. The post Consequence Is Upset G.O.O.D. Music Artists Aren’t Defending Kanye West appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Smino ft. J. Cole “90 Proof,” Macklemore ft. NLE Choppa “Faithful” & More | Daily Visuals 11.4.22

It’s not everyday that J. Cole will lend his talents to his Hip-Hop peers, but luckily his man Smino was able to lock a feature down so y’all know the next logical step was to shoot a video for the cut. Coming though with visuals for their collaboration cut “90 Proof,” Smino and J. Cole […] The post Smino ft. J. Cole “90 Proof,” Macklemore ft. NLE Choppa “Faithful” & More | Daily Visuals 11.4.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Busta Rhymes Returns With “Slap” ft. Conway The Machine & Big Daddy Kane

  With the release of Extinction Level Event 2 back in 2020, Busta Rhymes returned to the game with a dragon roar forreal. Now the Hip-Hop legend is ready for another go-round in 2022 and bought a Hip-Hop icon and a hired gun to help him burn the place down. Dropping a new single featuring […] The post Busta Rhymes Returns With “Slap” ft. Conway The Machine & Big Daddy Kane appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Ye Makes George Floyd Apology All About Himself

Kanye West attempted to apologize for spreading false claims about George Floyd's death, but made it all about himself in woe-is-me fashion. The post Ye Makes George Floyd Apology All About Himself appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Snoop Dogg Talks BIC EZ Reach Collab, Working With Martha Stewart & More

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart team up once more for BIC EZ Reach lighters and we got the chance to speak with the Doggfather too. The post Snoop Dogg Talks BIC EZ Reach Collab, Working With Martha Stewart & More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Ye Can’t Sell “White Lives Matter,” 2 Black Men Own The Trademark

The controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirts donned by Ye aka Kanye West and conservative firebrand Candace Owens won't be sold anytime soon thanks to the trademark now being owned by two Black radio hosts from Arizona. The post Ye Can’t Sell “White Lives Matter,” 2 Black Men Own The Trademark appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Peep The Trailer To ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’

In the new trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,' Kevin Six Degrees Of Bacon does indeed join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The post Peep The Trailer To ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Ex-SNL Star Chris Redd Catches Vicious Fade Outside Of NYC Comedy Club

Chris Redd is lucky to have made it to see another day. The comedian was brutally attacked outside of an comedy club this week.  The post Ex-SNL Star Chris Redd Catches Vicious Fade Outside Of NYC Comedy Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Hits And That Book Is Still Causing Trouble

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' is heading to the streamer on Dec. 22 just before the holiday. A teaser trailer dropped late over the weekend to preview the show. The post ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Hits And That Book Is Still Causing Trouble appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

J. Prince And Drake Eulogize Takeoff In Separate Statements

The culture is still feeling the tragic loss of Takeoff. Drake and J. Prince have eulogized the fallen rapper in separate statements. Pricne, the Rap-A-Lot Records mogul, has publicly spoken about the Migos MC and shared his condolences regarding his passing. “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul,” he wrote. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and God loving human being.”
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy