ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marcus Smart miffed by Nets, Ime Udoka connection

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gl9VE_0iwK2TWd00

If Ime Udoka is allowed to coach the Brooklyn Nets weeks after being banished from the bench in Boston, Celtics guard Marcus Smart would like a word.

In fact, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year wouldn’t mind some answers right now.

“We thought they just suspended him for the year and he’d be back. That’s why it’s confusing,” Smart said of Udoka emerging as the favorite to coach arguably Boston’s biggest rival. “I think it left a lot of people just like, ‘What the hell is going on here?'”

When Udoka was suspended before the start of training camp for what the Celtics would only describe as an inappropriate relationship with a team employee, Smart said he still had “love for Ime as a person,” but “it’s been hell for us.”

Smart said players are conflicted over the news that Udoka, a former assistant in Brooklyn, is the chosen replacement for Steve Nash with the Nets.

“His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again,'” Smart said. “And a couple months later he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals. It’s tough. It makes no sense.”

The Celtics won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals under Udoka’s guidance. The Celtics announced before training camp that a violation of team policies related to an intimate relationship with a female staff member forced the franchise to suspend the coach and promote Joe Mazzulla to the interim post.

Nets general manager Sean Marks and Udoka were assistant coaches together with the San Antonio Spurs.

Guard Jaylen Brown was more upbeat about the news on Wednesday.

“It would’ve been awesome if we could’ve figured out a way for it to be with us,” Brown said. “But I guess that wasn’t the case. I’m just happy to see a Black head coach end up back on his feet because I’ve seen situations where (with) something like this … might not have been the case.”

The Nets are 2-6 after losing to the Chicago Bulls in their first game without Nash.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors

A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons

Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'

Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
NBC Sports

NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

83K+
Followers
63K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy