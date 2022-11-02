Read full article on original website
247Sports
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
Bears play coy about beating rival Packers in trade for Chase Claypool
The Bears and Packers both offered the Steelers a second-round pick for receiver Chase Claypool, and Pittsburgh chose to deal him to Chicago because it believed that selection will land higher in the NFL Draft.
T.J. Hockenson Can Be Vikings de Facto WR2
T.J. Hockenson dropped out of the sky for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining his ex-NFC North foe after a trade by the Detroit Lions. Minnesota traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick. That’s a move down two rounds next April and one in April 2024.
Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?
Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’
There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We've Got to Get Our Guys Healthy'
A starting offensive line would be a good starting point for improvement on offense, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
"You're acting like spoiled brats."
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Believes Packers Could Look At Signing TY Hilton
The Green Bay Packers surprised a lot of people when they failed to address their need for a wide receiver ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. It has been a glaring need all season as their inability to mend the relationship with Davante Adams has cost them dearly this season.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings at Commanders in Week 9: Odds, Line, Preview
Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's battle between Minnesota and Washington.
247Sports
Should Brian Gutekunst be a part of the Packers’ inevitable rebuild?
Ever since the drafting of Jordan Love in April 2020, Brian Gutekunst (or “Gute”) has been a pretty polarizing figure atop the Packers’ football operations. Gutekunst’s GM career got off to a really impressive start when he took just one year to exchange an aging, depleted roster into one of the top units in the NFL. He knocked his first ever draft pick out of the park, selecting Jaire Alexander and obtaining a future first round pick in the process.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Darnell Savage's Tackling
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage statistically is one of the worst tacklers in the NFL.
2 options the Packers have for making trade deadline mistakes
The Green Bay Packers missed out on Chase Claypool at the NFL trade deadline, but they could redeem themselves by targeting these two options. The Green Bay Packers offense needed a boost for the second half of the 2022 season. Specifically, they needed to bring in some wide receiver help, as they have struggled with the absence of Davante Adams and injuries across the depth chart. The NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1 stood as the best time to do so.
Keep an Eye on the Vikings Schedule for Flexed Games
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, very few people expected the Minnesota Vikings to run away with the NFC North and emerge as a top team in the league. Now, at 6-1 and a matchup with the middling Washinton Commanders looming, that’s exactly what this team has done. Because of that, we may have to keep an eye on the Vikings schedule for flexed games.
