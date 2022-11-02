ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Spartans Down Wisconsin Behind 44 Saves from St. Cyr

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State earned a series sweep of Big Ten foe Wisconsin with a 5-1 victory on Saturday behind 44 saves from Dylan St. Cyr and five different goal scorers. The Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Big Ten) were outshot by a 45-26 margin, but the play...
MADISON, WI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Takes Down No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, 23-15

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (MSU Athletics) – The Michigan State football team defeated No. 16 Illinois on a windy, blustery day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory over the Illini, who were also ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll, snapped Illinois’ six-game winning streak and gave the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WILX-TV

MSU Wrestling Season Set To Begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State opens its 119th wrestling season on Saturday, hosting the annual MSU Open. First whistle is set for 9:30am with wrestling scheduled throughout the day. MSU heads an 18-eam field with an additional 13 individuals expected to compete unattached. MSU had a 10-4 dual meet season record a year ago. Roger Chandler begins his seventh season as the MSU head coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Women Advance in Big Ten Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Top seed Michigan State scored with 23 minutes remaining in the match in downing fourth seed Nebraska Thursday in the semi-finals of the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament. The Spartans won their 16th game of the season, a school record. Northwestern and Penn State are playing in the other semi-final, both matches in Columbus, Ohio. The championship match is set for 2pm Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois

Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing takes down Portage Northern in district final 34-24

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing took an early lead in their district final game against Portage Northern, and never looked back with a 34-24 win. It was a show for the EL running backs Kanye Jackson and Jace Clarizio; Jackson rushed for 107 yards and Clarizo ran for 132 yards. Each of them scored.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: District championship football games are tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championship football games tonight and the Friday night frenzy will have all the scores and highlights. Key games, Holt at Grand Ledge, a rematch, Grand Ledge avenges earlier home loss because it is one of the fastest improving teams in the area; Mason stays unbeaten with win over visiting Jackson; Lansing Catholic, only 5-5, good shot to win another tournament game at Ovid-Elsie; and a tight match up DeWitt at Mount Pleasant, both teams dangerous in the state tournament.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?

Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Pre Olympic Handball Competition Coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U. S. National Women’s Senior Handball Team will face off against the Canadian Women’s Team to qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games. This is the first ever national team to compete in the area on a path to the Olympic games. The match will take place at the Lansing City Arena next Thursday, November 10 at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door for more than 1,000 spectators. The Greater Lansing Sports Authority is the host body.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing announces 2022 Community Photo Contest winners

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The winners of the 2022 East Lansing Community Photo Contest were announced Thursday. There were 241 photos submitted and 14 were selected as winners. William Rowan’s photo, “Spartan Tree in MSU Farmland,” won the first-place prize of a $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card....
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal

Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
EAST LANSING, MI

