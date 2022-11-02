Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
WILX-TV
Spartans Down Wisconsin Behind 44 Saves from St. Cyr
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State earned a series sweep of Big Ten foe Wisconsin with a 5-1 victory on Saturday behind 44 saves from Dylan St. Cyr and five different goal scorers. The Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Big Ten) were outshot by a 45-26 margin, but the play...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Takes Down No. 16 Illinois in Champaign, 23-15
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (MSU Athletics) – The Michigan State football team defeated No. 16 Illinois on a windy, blustery day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory over the Illini, who were also ranked No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll, snapped Illinois’ six-game winning streak and gave the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
WILX-TV
MSU Wrestling Season Set To Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State opens its 119th wrestling season on Saturday, hosting the annual MSU Open. First whistle is set for 9:30am with wrestling scheduled throughout the day. MSU heads an 18-eam field with an additional 13 individuals expected to compete unattached. MSU had a 10-4 dual meet season record a year ago. Roger Chandler begins his seventh season as the MSU head coach.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Advance in Big Ten Tournament
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Top seed Michigan State scored with 23 minutes remaining in the match in downing fourth seed Nebraska Thursday in the semi-finals of the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament. The Spartans won their 16th game of the season, a school record. Northwestern and Penn State are playing in the other semi-final, both matches in Columbus, Ohio. The championship match is set for 2pm Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema claims officials apologized for one play following Illinois' loss to MSU
Bret Bielema was not happy about Michigan State being able to change the penalty conditions of one play late in the first half. After Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked, running back Chase Brown was called for an illegal block that Michigan State initially declined. During the timeout called by...
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
Jett Howard soars as Michigan basketball runs to 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State
After a season in which Michigan basketball’s offense frequently bogged down on a lack of outside shooting, the Wolverines hoped an influx of new wings would make their attack jet-powered. Make that Jett-powered. Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard and a four-star prospect who chose his...
wcsx.com
‘My Weekend as a Michigan State Spartan in Ann Arbor’ – Barstool’s Hilarious Take
We know that Michigan and Michigan State are nationally known for their rivalry. Now, Barstool Sports recently took a trip to Ann Arbor to find out, as they put it, “Why are Michigan fans the worst?” Don’t kill the messenger, okay? Really, though, it’s a fun video about this guy’s trip to Ann Arbor dressed from head-to-toe in Spartan gear.
WILX-TV
East Lansing takes down Portage Northern in district final 34-24
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing took an early lead in their district final game against Portage Northern, and never looked back with a 34-24 win. It was a show for the EL running backs Kanye Jackson and Jace Clarizio; Jackson rushed for 107 yards and Clarizo ran for 132 yards. Each of them scored.
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
WILX-TV
In My View: District championship football games are tonight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championship football games tonight and the Friday night frenzy will have all the scores and highlights. Key games, Holt at Grand Ledge, a rematch, Grand Ledge avenges earlier home loss because it is one of the fastest improving teams in the area; Mason stays unbeaten with win over visiting Jackson; Lansing Catholic, only 5-5, good shot to win another tournament game at Ovid-Elsie; and a tight match up DeWitt at Mount Pleasant, both teams dangerous in the state tournament.
Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?
Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
WILX-TV
Pre Olympic Handball Competition Coming to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U. S. National Women’s Senior Handball Team will face off against the Canadian Women’s Team to qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games. This is the first ever national team to compete in the area on a path to the Olympic games. The match will take place at the Lansing City Arena next Thursday, November 10 at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door for more than 1,000 spectators. The Greater Lansing Sports Authority is the host body.
WILX-TV
East Lansing announces 2022 Community Photo Contest winners
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The winners of the 2022 East Lansing Community Photo Contest were announced Thursday. There were 241 photos submitted and 14 were selected as winners. William Rowan’s photo, “Spartan Tree in MSU Farmland,” won the first-place prize of a $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
